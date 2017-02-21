Photo Release: VST ECS (Thailand) Garnered Distributor of the Year- PC Commercial in Asia Pacific region and Korea from HP Inc.

Bangkok--21 Feb--VST ECS

VST ECS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a member of the VST ECS Group, by Mr. Thanate Phunsukhumthana (middle), VP, Sales & Marketing, has garnered Distributor of the Year - Commercial PC from HP Inc. which served to recognize an excellent performance of HP PC commercial products in 2016.

This award was presented by Mr. Richard Bailey (2nd from left), President, HP Asia Pacific and Japan to VST ECS (Thailand) who had strongly supported and generated a highest growth of HP PC commercial products in Asia Pacific and Korea throughout the year 2016. In the award ceremony had been welcomed with many senior executive as the honorable witnesses such as Mr. Pavin Vorapruck (left), Managing Director of HP Inc. (Thailand) and Mr. Koh Kong Meng (2nd right), General Manager & Managing Director, HP South-East Asia and Korea. The event "HP Partner First Forum 2017" was recently held at Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel, South Korea.