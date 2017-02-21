Dot360 Agency Truly Challenges the #Marketing of Distraction

Bangkok--21 Feb--TQPR

Digital agency launches with promise of 'Data-Powered Creativity to drive business conversion'

A new full service digital agency, Dot360, is launching this month in Bangkok – promising to drive brand growth and business sales rather than continue the current market obsession with vanity metrics.

Rob Hall, Managing Director of Dot360, has 10-years' experience leading teams in Thailand - first as Digital Director at Leo Burnett and then as GM of Mullen Lowe Profero. Rob is driving Dot360 with a very clear strategy, based on listening to urgent local and regional client needs for 'Data-Powered Creativity'.

Data-Powered Creativity uses real-time analytic tools to help find, engage and then convert customers via exceptional digital communications and experiences.

"Too many agencies are still talking about engagement rates, or how many followers or web visits or video views that they are aiming for – but the world has moved on. The conversation needs to be about how focused marketers can be at turning every activity into a brand or sales driver," said Rob.

"Most brands are not media companies, they are not entertainment companies, nor are they content companies. Those businesses are based on selling or hosting content in exchange for advertising revenue. But 95% of brands sell products or services, not content. So we need to stop focusing on metrics that are doing nothing to help our business. Enough with the marketing of distraction."

"We need to get past this engagement phase and talk about conversion metrics. Beyond tracking online sales, there are many different conversion metrics we can use to drive brand and sales, which differ for each company. Dot360 is an agency that has the thinking, the creativity, and the tools to make this happen."

Dot360 is a full-service digital marketing agency that includes strategic planning, media, data & analytics, creative, content and production. The company is starting with 30 staff, but aims to have 100 staff by 2020. The privately owned company is looking to launch the Dot360 brand in several other major markets in South-East Asia over the next 3-5 years.

"Our aim is to offer clients a holistic strategic approach along with digital execution expertise – informed by the data and analytic tools we are developing in-house, tailored to individual markets. As marketers we need to get better at informing our platforms, campaigns and content with relevant data in order to create a better creative product that drives brand performance," Rob noted.

"We're making sure we invest in the right people and the right tools to make this a reality for clients – starting with Thailand. We're really excited by what lies ahead."

Dot360 is a sister company of Scale360, an innovative Thailand-based fintech that's been providing digital solutions for clients across Asia and Europe since 2005.

Neville Molyneux, Managing Director of Scale360, noted that for some time his clients had been asking for a digital marketing partner who understands the conversion needs of the new digital economy.

"Dot360 adds significant digital marketing capability to the Scale360 group. Adding Rob and his team allows us to augment our expertise in building world-class digital businesses with marketing specialist expertise that helps our clients build their brands as well," said Neville.