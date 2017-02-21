Dot360 Agency Truly Challenges the #Marketing of Distraction

Dot360 Agency Truly Challenges the #Marketing of DistractionInformation Technology Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 13:22
Rob Hall, Managing Director of Dot360, has 10-years' experience leading teams in Thailand - first as Digital Director at Leo Burnett and then as GM of Mullen Lowe Profero. Rob is driving Dot360 with a very clear strategy, based on listening to urgent local and regional client needs for 'Data-Powered Creativity'.
"Too many agencies are still talking about engagement rates, or how many followers or web visits or video views that they are aiming for – but the world has moved on. The conversation needs to be about how focused marketers can be at turning every activity into a brand or sales driver," said Rob.
"Most brands are not media companies, they are not entertainment companies, nor are they content companies. Those businesses are based on selling or hosting content in exchange for advertising revenue. But 95% of brands sell products or services, not content. So we need to stop focusing on metrics that are doing nothing to help our business. Enough with the marketing of distraction."
"We need to get past this engagement phase and talk about conversion metrics. Beyond tracking online sales, there are many different conversion metrics we can use to drive brand and sales, which differ for each company. Dot360 is an agency that has the thinking, the creativity, and the tools to make this happen."
Dot360 is a full-service digital marketing agency that includes strategic planning, media, data & analytics, creative, content and production. The company is starting with 30 staff, but aims to have 100 staff by 2020. The privately owned company is looking to launch the Dot360 brand in several other major markets in South-East Asia over the next 3-5 years.
"Our aim is to offer clients a holistic strategic approach along with digital execution expertise – informed by the data and analytic tools we are developing in-house, tailored to individual markets. As marketers we need to get better at informing our platforms, campaigns and content with relevant data in order to create a better creative product that drives brand performance," Rob noted.
"Dot360 adds significant digital marketing capability to the Scale360 group. Adding Rob and his team allows us to augment our expertise in building world-class digital businesses with marketing specialist expertise that helps our clients build their brands as well," said Neville.
Latest Press Release
Digital agency launches with promise of 'Data-Powered Creativity to drive business conversion' A new full service digital agency, Dot360, is launching this month in Bangkok – promising to drive brand growth and business sales rather than continue...
Canon has rolled out the EOS M5, the latest addition to the Canon EOE M mirrorless interchangeable lens lineup of cameras. This premium flagship model comes in a compact body and delivers superior performance and speed with features drawn from the...
New solutions promote private, public, and hybrid cloud application deployments; Equinix partnership enhances services flexibility and performance via direct, private access to cloud infrastructure F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) today unveiled a series of...
DediProg Technology, the leading provider of engineering and automated IC programmers, introduces Universal Flash Storage (UFS) programmers for engineering and high-volume mass production. The new NuProg-E, NuProg-F8, and DP3500 compliment UFS system...
Partners to Roll Out Solution Integrating DigiValet With ABB's Building Automation Ecosystem DigiValet, the company behind the world's first tablet-based guest room solution used by leading hotels across the world, today announced that it has entered...