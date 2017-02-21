Canon EOS M5 comes as new flagship model in the EOS M range

Canon EOS M5 comes as new flagship model in the EOS M rangeInformation Technology Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 13:04
Canon has rolled out the EOS M5, the latest addition to the Canon EOE M mirrorless interchangeable lens lineup of cameras. This premium flagship model comes in a compact body and delivers superior performance and speed with features drawn from the professional EOS DSLR range, including the swift and precise Dual Pixel CMOS AF & Predictive AF systems, built-in OLED electronic viewfinder, DIGIC 7 image processor, 24.2 megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, ISO 100-25600, Combination Image Stabilizer, continuous shooting ability of up to 7 fps, and Touch & Drag AF function for focus control via its LCD touch screen while using the viewfinder. The EOS M5 is also equipped with Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth connectivity functions, allowing users to conveniently transfer photographs and videos to smart devices or upload to social networking websites. The camera is compatible with over 70 models in Canon's EF and EF-S ranges of professional lens as well as other flashes and remote controllers.
The Canon EOS M5 is now available for sale along with the new EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM compact kit lens with a high zoom ratio of 8.3x, priced as a set at 54,590 baht. The camera alone retails for 38,840 baht and 43,040 baht with the EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens. Accessories include leather camera jacket, priced at 1,990 baht, and leather strap priced at 1,390 baht, both available in black and brown colours.
