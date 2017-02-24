Brother reveals latest business strategy #Transform for the Future, focusing on sustainable development, B2B market, and human resources.

Bangkok--24 Feb--4D Communications

The 3 years of Brother's business (Year 2016-2018) will be directed under the new strategy compass 'Transform for the Future', the all-new reform is afoot to increase competitiveness and stability for the future as well as skills of personnel. By offering a variety of business solutions, Brother hopes to expand its market to corporate clients.

Mr. Tomoyuki Fujimoto, Managing Director of Brother Commercial (Thailand) Limited announced that Brother currently has 6 offices in 6 ASEAN countries which are Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Brother Commercial (Thailand) is the leader of the ASEAN market, taking up to 38% of revenue share among brother group according to the business performance forecast in the fiscal year 2016 (from April 2016 to March 2017).

The Thailand sales revenue is expected to grow from the previous year by 5% (April 2016 – March 2017), also expecting the same 5% growth from fiscal year 2016 to 2017. And to further sustain the growth, Brother set a new business plan towards 2018 under the theme 'Transform for the Future.' The plan focuses on future changes in 3 areas. The first one is Business Transform, of which purpose is to expand the business and tap into the corporate market. The second part is Operation Transform which emphasizes internal improvements or changes within the organization to achieve higher efficiency and flexibility. Lastly, Talent Transform will assist the organization in training personnel to be prepared for new developments and to acquire skills and knowledge in order to attain a better performance.

Regarding the social responsibility policy, or CSR, Brother has consistently carried out projects in this field. The main event, mangrove planting, which has been continued for 7 years, features activities on environment conservation to protect Thai coastal areas. Another CSR event is Run & Share, a fundraising running race to help cancer patients. This is the 3rd consecutive year of this activity, which is considered greatly successful. The total amount of proceeds 867,500 baht from 1,735 donors were given to the Ramathibodi Foundation and the department of hematology. It is a commitment of Brother to continue these social activities steadily every year.

Mr. Teerawut Supphapinyo, Director of Sales and Marketing of Brother Commercial (Thailand) Limited commented on the overall business conditions of Brother products that, "Brother products have experienced growth in all categories, and according to the company estimation, the sales in the previous year should increase around 5%. 30% of our revenue was from the consumer market, 50% from the SMEs market, and 20% from the corporate & government market."

"Because Brother has a large variety of products to manage in order to meet the needs of customers in all market segments, marketing is the main factor to help the company grow steadily. Nevertheless, apart from that, we always come up with new products, such as Hi-End laser printers and Muti-Function, to approach new targets. Building up from our unbroken string of success stories, we will continue to expand our customer base," said Mr. Teerawut.

The business strategy in the fiscal year 2017 (from April 2017 to March 2018) specifically focuses on each product category by offering, first of all, trainings to Brother's business partners so that they understand how to present different solutions to corresponding markets. Secondly, research for consumer insights to understand the nature of each customer group in order to provide the right solutions. Thirdly, expand distribution channels of the labelling machine category to the industrial and electronic segments. Fourthly, expand the market for scanners by partnering up with software leaders to enhance product's ability, create new solutions, and serve customer needs better. Lastly, collaborate with business partners in sewing machines for further activities in promoting sewing and embroidery machines.

Regarding the performance of Brother's after sales service, Mr. Worasak Praditkul, general manager of customer service department, Brother Commercial (Thailand) Limited, revealed a list of accomplishments in customer service that Brother achieved in fiscal year 2016 which included a contact center and a service center, both of which received highly positive feedback from customers. There was a modern overhaul of the CRM system to support more timely customer response. And most recently, Brother Support Center, a mobile application, was finally out to provide comprehensive service to customers regardless of where they are. These efforts are the reasons Brother claimed 3 prestigious awards. The first one was "The Best Customer Satisfaction Contact Center" from the Best Contact Center Awards 2016, which was hosted by the Thai Contact Center Trade Association (TCCTA) for the 2nd time.

The other two awards were "The Best Contact Center Manager of the Year" and "The Best Contact Center Agent of the Year." These awards are testaments to the ongoing potential and excellence in the service of Brother. They are the confirmation that Brother is still enjoying its champion status in providing quality service. In fiscal year 2017, Brother will continue to improve its performance, focusing especially on the development of corporate client services. In addition, the project "Think Big" is afoot to sharpen the skills of customer service personnel and distributors of Brother in order to maintain service standards. Currently, Brother has 134 service centers and installation centers in 77 provinces nationwide, as well as 23 repair service centers for sewing machines, not to mention 3 more centers that are going to be opened by the end of 2017.