HUAWEI PUTS A PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO IN YOUR POCKET WITH THE LAUNCH OF NEW HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus

Bangkok--27 Feb--Ogilvy Public Relations

HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus make every shot a cover shot – exclusively available in the latest on-trend colours

Huawei Consumer Business Group has today announced the launch of the new HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus, innovative and stylish smartphones, co-engineered with Leica, which bring professional studio-like effects to enhance your portrait photography. Through a special partnership with Pantone Color InstituteTM, the world's pre-eminent thought leader on colour, the devices are introduced in the latest on-trend colours, specially optimised for their unique Hyper Diamond-Cut finish. Complemented by cutting edge technological innovations inside, including Huawei SuperCharge, HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus are the most advanced photography smartphones available.

For the first time in a smartphone, HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus feature a Leica front camera, to complement their Leica Dual rear camera. By utilising the world's most advanced photographic technology to create modern artistic portraits in Leica's signature image style, the HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus put all the tools of an artistic studio in your pocket. With features including studio-like re-lighting and 3D facial detection technology, you are able to produce beautiful photography results in any environment.

The new front camera allows anyone to capture perfect portrait photography in Leica image style whilst the rear camera captures facial features with incredible detail, bringing your photos vividly to life. Whichever way your lens is pointed you will be able to make every shot a cover shot, and professional lighting effects make your subject stand out, whatever the conditions. Huawei's Hybrid Zoom, is an additional feature that allows users to focus in on specific areas of an image while still keeping the sharpness of image quality.

As well as redefining portrait photography through the latest photographic technologies, the HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus set a new standard in colour and design. Co-created with Pantone Color Institute, the devices launch in two specially selected Pantone colours: PANTONE Greenery*, the official PANTONE Colour of the Year 2017, and a captivating deep blue shade which Huawei is offering as Dazzling Blue. By combining Huawei's advanced industry design expertise and leading metal craftsmanship with the trusted colour thought leadership and direction of Pantone Color Institute, the HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus embody the personalities of the contemporary consumer.

The result of hours of careful craftsmanship and cross-collaboration between Huawei and Pantone Color Institute, both colourways have been specially optimised for the surface and texture of the HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus to deliver smartphones that are as beautiful to look at as they are to use. Greenery delivers a clean and stylish sandblast finish, whilst the unique Hyper Diamond-Cut in Dazzling Blue is brought to life through a stunning glow effect. To complement these unique colourways, the HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus are also available in a selection of striking colours including Ceramic White, Dazzling Gold, Prestige Gold, Graphite Black, Rose Gold and Mystic Silver.

As part of the Huawei P series, the HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus feature an ultra slim, minimalistic form with rounded curves. The high-quality design extends to its high-performance functions which include super-fast charging, thanks to Huawei's proprietary SuperCharge technology, an operating system that will always stay just as fast as they day you purchased it and superior connectivity that ensures wherever you are you'll stay connected.

Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: "With HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus we have created a smartphone that revolutionises and redefines portrait photography. Thanks to the evolution of our partnership with Leica Camera users now have an incredible Leica front camera on their Huawei device in addition to the rear. To match this innovation inside, Huawei's partnership with Pantone Color Institute ensures that the devices are equally as beautiful on the outside. The HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus are smartphones that are as fashionable as they are functional."

Laurie Pressman, VP of Pantone Color Institute adds, "With consumers increasingly comfortable using colour as a form of expression, we are seeing more experimentation and creative uses of colour. Colour is truly a medium through which individuals can express themselves to the world around them. Huawei recognises this evolving consumer dynamic and through our partnership we're looking forward to providing Huawei customers with the ability to make a bold colour statement."

Huawei has harnessed its relationship with Saatchi Gallery and Leica Camera to redefine portrait photography. Seven renowned photographers[1] recommended by these iconic institutions have created a collection of stunning, artistic works using the HUAWEI P10 smartphone. Focusing attention on the evolution of portraiture, the photographers have created their own interpretation of portrait photography, using the handset.

Oliver Kaltner, CEO Leica Camera said: "Our partnership with Huawei allows us to demonstrate to millions of customers that amazing and professional imagery can be achieved on a smartphone and that our expertise in lenses and optics can help them achieve fantastic portraits. HUAWEI P10 and P10+ give users all the tools of an artistic portrait studio in their pocket, allowing them to achieve stunning results every time they take a shot."

These artists' work debuted for the first time at a special pop-up exhibition in Barcelona, from 26 February – 28 February 2017. And selected works will be included in the 'From Selfie to Self-Expression' exhibition at Saatchi Gallery London from 30 March.

Huawei has also partnered with Chinese designer Ricostru to develop a new aesthetic for a new collection of HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus accessories. The collection features the mini smartphone bag; the perfect partner for the new devices. Small but stylish, the bag fuses retro and oriental elements throughout weaving textures and a sculpted architectural aesthetic. To ensure that your new Huawei smartphone never runs out of power in the most fashionable way possible, Ricostru also introduces a unique, fashionable bracelet that can quickly transform from a chic braided band, into a mobile phone charging cable. Coupled with the handset's new super-fast charging feature, smart phone charging has never been more fashionable!

HUAWEI P10 and P10 Plus are available in Europe and China from March, 2017, followed shortly after by Asia, Latin America, South Africa and Russia in April, 2017. Priced at: P10 €649, P10 Plus (64GB + 4GB) €699, P10 Plus (128GB + 6GB) €799.

[1] Berndnaut Smilde, Manfred Baumann, Jacob Aue Sobol, Stephane Lavoue, Josephine Meckseper, Chris Levine, Laura Pannack

* 15-0343