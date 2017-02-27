Photo Release: Fuji Xerox Launches Smart Work Gateway Solution to Support Working Style for Thailand 4.0 Era

Bangkok--27 Feb--core and peak Recently, Mr. Koji Tezuka, President of Fuji Xerox Thailand (2nd from right), Mr. Sommart Bunyasunanond, Vice President (Rightmost), Mr Pichai Thanyawacharakul, Director, Area Sales and Production Services Business (Leftmost) and Ms. Rojanun Chollampe, Head of Product Marketing(2nd from left) joined to debut Smart Work Gateway Solution or SWG, which its response working demand in digital era with Cloud Service Hub Platform, enhancing the role of a multifunction device into a communications portal by security connecting with cloud services and can be adapted to the specific needs of each business to support the efficiency of new working style and workflow process. And this event was held at Innovative Document Solution Center or IDSC, 25th floor, Suntowers B, Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road.

Latest Press Release

Distinctly Different. Distinctly BlackBerry. TCL Communication Launches All-new BlackBerry(R) KEYone to the World at MWC 2017 Today, TCL Communication , a leading global smartphone manufacturer, unveiled a new BlackBerry smartphone to the world -- the BlackBerry KEYone . This launch represents the first BlackBerry smartphone released from TCL Communication under a new brand...

ZTE releases full range of 5G pre-commercial base stations ZTE Corporation ( 0763.HK / 000063.SZ ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it is releasing a full range of 5G mmWave and Sub6GHz pre-commercial...

Photo Release: Fuji Xerox Launches Smart Work Gateway Solution to Support Working Style for Thailand 4.0 Era Recently, Mr. Koji Tezuka, President of Fuji Xerox Thailand (2nd from right), Mr. Sommart Bunyasunanond, Vice President (Rightmost), Mr Pichai Thanyawacharakul, Director, Area Sales and Production Services Business (Leftmost) and Ms. Rojanun Chollampe,...

ZTE launches world#s first 5G IT BBU by cooperatively working with Intel ZTE Corporation ( 0763.HK / 000063.SZ ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that, it has launched a next generation 5G IT baseband unit (BBU) with...

ZTE Unveils Forward-looking 5uper Generation Smartphone with Download Speeds Reaching up to 1Gbps ZTE, a leading global mobile device maker is returning to Barcelona for the 13th time, unveils the Gigabit Phone, the world's first smartphone with download speeds reaching up to 1Gbps. Thanks to ZTE's independently developed Pre5G Giga+ MBB solution and...

Related Topics