Photo Release: Fuji Xerox Launches Smart Work Gateway Solution to Support Working Style for Thailand 4.0 Era

Photo Release: Fuji Xerox Launches Smart Work Gateway Solution to Support Working Style for Thailand 4.0 EraInformation Technology Press Releases Monday February 27, 2017 09:40
Recently, Mr. Koji Tezuka, President of Fuji Xerox Thailand (2nd from right), Mr. Sommart Bunyasunanond, Vice President (Rightmost), Mr Pichai Thanyawacharakul, Director, Area Sales and Production Services Business (Leftmost) and Ms. Rojanun Chollampe, Head of Product Marketing(2nd from left) joined to debut Smart Work Gateway Solution or SWG, which its response working demand in digital era with Cloud Service Hub Platform, enhancing the role of a multifunction device into a communications portal by security connecting with cloud services and can be adapted to the specific needs of each business to support the efficiency of new working style and workflow process. And this event was held at Innovative Document Solution Center or IDSC, 25th floor, Suntowers B, Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road.
