Shout out to all music lovers! Get ready for ProPlugin Summer Sale 2017, a musical instrument sale festival hosted by ProPlugin and Gateway Ekamai during 1-5 March.Information Technology Press Releases Tuesday February 28, 2017 18:09
On 1-5 March, ProPlugin and Gateway Ekamai will surprise music lovers with a musical instrument grand sale "ProPlugin Summer Sale 2017" where you can find a full line of music production equipment, outdoor music equipment, DJ accessories, headphones, and other gadgets with up to 70% discount. Enjoy a daily live music show, games, and activities with chances to win prizes. See you at the activity zone, 3rd floor, Gateway Ekamai. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/ProPlugin or www.proplugin.com.
Latest Press Release
ZTE Corporation ( 0763.HK / 000063.SZ ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today released at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, the industry's first IP+Optical 5G...
ZTE Corporation ( 0763.HK / 000063.SZ ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that its Pre5G TDD Massive MIMO 2.0 product has demonstrated its...
On 1-5 March, ProPlugin and Gateway Ekamai will surprise music lovers with a musical instrument grand sale "ProPlugin Summer Sale 2017" where you can find a full line of music production equipment, outdoor music equipment, DJ accessories, headphones, and...
Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) today defined a new category of wearable technology with the HUAWEI WATCH 2. Using the latest research result and developments from technology innovator Huawei, the watch combines the connectivity of a smartphone, the...
ZTE Corporation ( 0763.HK / 000063.SZ ) announced that the company's 5G solutions are scheduled for commercial pre-deployment starting from the third-quarter of 2018, as ZTE enables operators to minimize the time to build 5G-ready networks. At Mobile...