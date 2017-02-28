Shout out to all music lovers! Get ready for ProPlugin Summer Sale 2017, a musical instrument sale festival hosted by ProPlugin and Gateway Ekamai during 1-5 March.

Bangkok--28 Feb--4D Communications On 1-5 March, ProPlugin and Gateway Ekamai will surprise music lovers with a musical instrument grand sale "ProPlugin Summer Sale 2017" where you can find a full line of music production equipment, outdoor music equipment, DJ accessories, headphones, and other gadgets with up to 70% discount. Enjoy a daily live music show, games, and activities with chances to win prizes. See you at the activity zone, 3rd floor, Gateway Ekamai. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/ProPlugin or www.proplugin.com.

