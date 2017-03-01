AIS partners with Netflix in Thailand Announced during Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, partnership reinforces AIS# lead in mobile network, service and content in Thailand

AIS partners with Netflix in Thailand Announced during Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, partnership reinforces AIS# lead in mobile network, service and content in ThailandInformation Technology Press Releases Wednesday March 1, 2017 10:55
Mobile World Congress, Barcelona on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 3:00 PM : Netflix, world's leading internet television network and AIS (Advanced Info Service) announced their partnership. This is Netflix's first partnership with a mobile networkin Thailand, enabling the largest mobile operator in the country to offer its customers the world-class and exclusive entertainment.
Aside from being number one in Thailand's mobile network, with the best quality and best coverage in 4G and 4.5G, the partnership with Netflix will accentuate AIS as leader in offering digital content, offering customers popular TV shows and movies on Netflix including Marvel's Daredevil, Orange is the New Black and The Crown.
