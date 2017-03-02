Lazada Thailand sent top five sellers to Alibaba Campus A delegation of 34 Lazada sellers from SEA had the opportunity to meet, network and learnt from the best in the business

Bangkok--2 Mar--Star PR

Lazada Thailand sent five of its top performing sellers to Alibaba's campus in Hangzhou. They joined a delegation of 34 Lazada sellers.

Led by Lazada Group, the visit took place from 23 to 25 February 2017 and include a rare opportunity to hear from Jing Jie,Vice President of Strategic Partnership Development, Alibaba Group and Aimone Ripa di Meana, Chief Marketplace Officer, Lazada Group to gain insights on the eCommerce landscape development and best-practices of online selling. The delegates had the chance to visit and network with other successful sellers such as Semir[1] from Alibaba's Tmall platform as well as attended two training sessions on "Operations and Assortment Planning for Singles Day" and "Online Customer Management" conducted by Taobao University.

Apart from Thailand, the sellers mainly originate from Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam; markets that Lazada operate in. These sellers worked closely with Lazada throughout the Online Revolution 2016 event, and have emerged as top in their respective product categories, such as fashion, electronics, and other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) categories.

These top performing sellers experienced strong uplift[3] in their sales during the month-long Online Revolution sale. In addition to their exceptional performance during the 2016 Online Revolution shopping event, these sellers offered great value to shoppers with their deals, efficient product dispatches as well as achieving minimal number of returns and cancellations on their products.

Alessandro Piscini, CEO, Lazada Thailand said, "Lazada is widely known as Southeast Asia's number one online shopping site, but we are also the region's top selling eCommerce marketplace. Today, we have about 55,000 local and international merchants and we are enabling them to achieve commercial success with Lazada."

"We empower our sellers and equip them with the best tools available to help them succeed. With this inaugural business trip for our sellers to Hangzhou, we have structured the trip to ensure our sellers can hear and learn from other successful examples, and scale their business in the future," added Alessandro Piscini.

Veraphon Ngamjarassrivichai, Chief Marketing Officer of Galaxy store, which sells household equipment, sports, games, and toys at http://www.lazada.co.th/galaxy/ shared, "working with Lazada has made our E-Commerce journey much quicker and easier. Since joining Lazada, we have managed to still grow our business, and last year we generated 4 times revenue from Lazada. Galaxy is excited to join the trip to Alibaba Campus in Hangzhou and take advantage of all the new opportunities the three day event will bring."

In addition to sending top five sellers to Alibaba Campus in Hangzhou, Lazada, as the brand holding by Alibaba Group, is committed to train over 30,000 SMEs following Thailand 4.0 model and collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce by organizing training workshop for SMEs at the New Economy Academy (NEA) starting from 2nd February 2017 onwards until the end of this year. This training workshop aims to cover practical trainings on how to sell products and services on an eCommerce platform. Lazada also offers sellers a comprehensive suite of tools and solutions to make their online business a success. The seller centre for instance gives sellers a comprehensive overview of their business with Lazada. It is also a mobile platform for sellers to manage their business on-the-go. Sellers also receive a weekly performance report from Lazada with details on areas they can improve for better sales. To find out more, please visithttp://www.lazada.co.th/sell-on-lazada/.