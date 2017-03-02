IFLIX APPOINTS FINANCIAL SERVICES AND INTERNATIONAL GROWTH VETERAN, GEORG CHMIEL AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Bangkok--2 Mar--iflix

iflix, the world's leading Internet TV service for emerging markets, offering subscribers thousands of TV shows, movies and more, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Georg Chmiel as Chief Financial Officer and Director of iflix International.

Mr. Chmiel has extensive experience managing financial organizations of high growth companies, bringing over 23 years of expertise in the financial services and online media industries. He was the recipient of the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Award in 2016 and the Top Outstanding Leaders Asia Award in 2015.

He most recently served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of iProperty Group (iProperty), Asia's No.1 online property group. Under his leadership, iProperty expanded its operations to include more than 460 employees across Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore, with investments in Philippines. Prior to iProperty, Mr. Chmiel has held several senior executive positions with both publicly listed and private leading media companies, among those CEO and Managing Director at LJ Hooker Group and CFO at REA Group Ltd (ASX:REA).

iflix Group Co-founder and CEO Mark Britt commented: "We are thrilled to have Georg onboard to drive iflix's financial vision, strategy and leadership. With his deep experience in corporate finance leadership, he will be a huge asset to our business, as we continue to consolidate iflix's leadership position and rapid growth globally."

"I am very excited to officially join the exceptional team at iflix as Chief Financial Officer. The company's international growth phase offers a great opportunity for me to add genuine value at this key stage in the business. I am eager to leverage my industry expertise to accelerate iflix's growth and contribute to the company's overall success," added Chmiel.

Now available in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Brunei, the Maldives, Pakistan and Vietnam, iflix additionally announced its Joint Venture with Zain, iflix Arabia to launch its world class service in the MENA region. The company will continue to roll out its world-class service to key additional emerging markets in the coming months. Offering consumers a vast library of top Hollywood, Asian regional, and local TV shows and movies including many first run exclusives and award-winning programs, each subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets, for viewing wherever, whenever. iflix subscribers can also download TV shows and movies from iflix's extensive catalogue for offline viewing.

For new subscribers, iflix offers a complimentary 30-day trial with full access to its world-class service, features and content. Go to www.iflix.com to register.