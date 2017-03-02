Photo Release: Fujitsu Joins Forces with Defence Technology Institute to Support RD Efforts

Bangkok--2 Mar--PR One Network General Sompong Mukdasakul, Director of National Defence Technology Institute (DTI) and Mr. Eiji Furukawa, Managing Director, Fujitsu (Thailand) Co., Ltd, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to support cooperation on research and development for Common Operation Picture (COP). This MOU marks the beginning of DTI's R&D collaboration with the private sector to facilitate munition development projects that require sophisticated technology for designing and production processes. These initiatives will lead to sustainable development and real-life applications in both public and private sectors. The MOU signing was held at Room Siam Patapeepitak, Defence Technology Institute (Public Organization), Ministry of Defence.

