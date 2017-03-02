Stiebel Eltron to offer exclusive deals at 25th HomePro Expo

Stiebel Eltron, the leading manufacturer of water heaters from Germany, is offering exclusive promotions and discounts at the 25th HomePro Expo held from March 17-26.

At the event, Stiebel Eltron will debut its latest water heater series, WL, which is equipped with the company's first ever technologically-advanced LCD touchscreen. Other features of the intelligent water heater include a memory function that remembers different preset temperatures, and a SPA function, offering an invigorating spa experience shower. The WL 35 EC (3,500 watts) unit retails at THB6,990, while the WL 45 EC (4,500 watts) retails at THB7,490.

Check out more Stiebel Eltron products, all of which are designed in accordance with German engineering quality, safety and standards, at the Stiebel Eltron booth located in D1, Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.

Stiebel Eltron is the world's leading manufacturer of water heaters, water filters and hand dryers. To learn more about our products or stay up to date with news from Stiebel Eltron, please visit www.facebook.com/stiebeleltronasia orhttp://www.stiebeleltronasia.com.

