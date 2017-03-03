Trend Micro Positioned Highest and Furthest in the Leaders Quadrant for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Trend Micro Positioned Highest and Furthest in the Leaders Quadrant for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection PlatformsInformation Technology Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 12:59
Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been placed highest and furthest in the Leaders quadrant for ability to execute and completeness of vision in Gartner, Inc.'s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). The company has been named by Gartner as a Leader in enterprise security solutions for endpoints and servers since 20021.
"We feel that effective security requires a cross-generational blend of threat defense techniques. In my view, our placement of highest and furthest within the Leaders quadrant recognizes our visionary approach to security," said Kevin Simzer, executive vice president, sales, marketing and business development for Trend Micro. "We believe being positioned as a leader for so many years, demonstrates Trend Micro's unique capability to offer the latest technology while constantly developing the necessary techniques to fight tomorrow's threats. Our ability to protect enterprises throughout every aspect of their organization is what sets us apart."
Trend Micro protects endpoints with XGen security, a blend of cross-generational threat defense techniques that intelligently applies the right technology at the right time, resulting in more effective and efficient protection against a full range of threats. Trend Micro is the first to infuse 'high-fidelity' machine learning into its approach – uniquely analyzing files both before execution and at runtime to block those with malicious intent and using 'noise cancellation' features, such as census checking and whitelisting, to reduce false positives.
"Trend Micro's XGen security has advanced our organization's endpoint security tremendously," said Ty Smallwood, infrastructure and security manager for Navicent Health. "We now have one vendor that offers the full breadth of protection with visibility across our business. Their 24/7 customer support has always made Trend Micro available and responsive to our questions around the solutions and general threat intelligence."
Trend Micro also protects server endpoints across the data center and cloud with XGen security, delivering optimized protection for workloads deployed on VMware, AWS and Microsoft Azure. Managed through a single connected dashboard with full visibility across physical, virtual and cloud, Trend Micro's hybrid cloud security solution simplifies the deployment and management of security; speeds response to sophisticated attacks and accelerates compliance with key regulations such as PCI, HIPAA and others.
To find out more information about user endpoint security, visit https://www.trendmicro.com/xgen. For more details on hybrid cloud security, visit https://www.trendmicro.com/hybridcloud. To access the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms report, visit https://resources.trendmicro.com/Gartner-Magic-Quadrant-Endpoints.html.
