SATO Launches WS4 Compact Desktop Label Printer New printer combines low cost of ownership with user-friendly features

SATO Launches WS4 Compact Desktop Label Printer New printer combines low cost of ownership with user-friendly featuresInformation Technology Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 14:23
The versatile WS4 delivers performance and return on investment, designed with needs of food manufacturers, restaurants, logistics, healthcare, retail and manufacturing workplace in mind. It has flexible media capability and can ensure low cost of ownership with large capacity ribbons1.
SATO Auto-ID (Thailand) Co., Ltd. General Manager Daisuke Tatsuta said, "W4S is designed for any size business and is geared toward decreasing total cost of ownership. Our research shows that the compact desktop label printer helps improve accuracy while decreasing working time in actual operation. Coupled with the easy-to-use design and flexible media capability, WS4is ideal for any entrepreneurs who are looking to balance performance and affordability."
It also features a sleek and simple design and is easy to use. With fewer parts, ribbon and label loading is easy thanks to its clear label path which prevents jamming. The WS4 has flexible media capability, supporting both 1" and 1.5" cores for labels and 1" and 0.5" cores for ribbon, and ribbon can be replaced with tool-less operation2. A three color LED with unique blink patterns helps operators know the printer status at a glance.
The WS4 provides numerous connectivity options with a serial port (RS-232C), a LAN port and USB (type A and B). USB connectivity ensures easy firmware updates. It can also support WLAN and Bluetooth for convenient wireless interface via smart devices3. Out-of-the-box emulation capability provides smooth integration into existing worksites as well.
SATO Auto-ID (Thailand) believes WS4 will be a crucial tool for the company to increase market share in food and healthcare industries. The product will be priced at 15,000 Baht. The company aims to achieve at 500 units sales per year.
Latest Press Release
SATO, a leading global provider of Auto-ID solutions that empower workforces and streamline operations announced the launch of its new affordable WS4 desktop label printer today. The versatile WS4 delivers performance and return on investment, designed...
Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been placed highest and furthest in the Leaders quadrant for ability to execute and completeness of vision in Gartner, Inc.'s 2017 Magic...
ZTE Corporation ( 0763.HK / 000063.SZ ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced the official release of its end to end (E2E) virtual reality (VR) live...
Western Digital Corporation ("Western Digital") (NASDAQ: WDC) announced the availability of new WD Black® PCIe solid state drives (SSDs), the first WD-branded client PCIe SSDs. The new SSDs complement the recently announced WD Blue® and WD...
An advanced motor control software plug-in for Microchip's MPLAB(R) X Integrated Development Environment (IDE) with auto tuning and self-commissioning capability is now available from Microchip Technology Inc., a leading provider of microcontroller,...