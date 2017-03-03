SATO Launches WS4 Compact Desktop Label Printer New printer combines low cost of ownership with user-friendly features

Bangkok--3 Mar--Ogilvy Public Relations

SATO, a leading global provider of Auto-ID solutions that empower workforces and streamline operations announced the launch of its new affordable WS4 desktop label printer today.

The versatile WS4 delivers performance and return on investment, designed with needs of food manufacturers, restaurants, logistics, healthcare, retail and manufacturing workplace in mind. It has flexible media capability and can ensure low cost of ownership with large capacity ribbons1.

SATO Auto-ID (Thailand) Co., Ltd. General Manager Daisuke Tatsuta said, "W4S is designed for any size business and is geared toward decreasing total cost of ownership. Our research shows that the compact desktop label printer helps improve accuracy while decreasing working time in actual operation. Coupled with the easy-to-use design and flexible media capability, WS4is ideal for any entrepreneurs who are looking to balance performance and affordability."

It also features a sleek and simple design and is easy to use. With fewer parts, ribbon and label loading is easy thanks to its clear label path which prevents jamming. The WS4 has flexible media capability, supporting both 1" and 1.5" cores for labels and 1" and 0.5" cores for ribbon, and ribbon can be replaced with tool-less operation2. A three color LED with unique blink patterns helps operators know the printer status at a glance.

The WS4 provides numerous connectivity options with a serial port (RS-232C), a LAN port and USB (type A and B). USB connectivity ensures easy firmware updates. It can also support WLAN and Bluetooth for convenient wireless interface via smart devices3. Out-of-the-box emulation capability provides smooth integration into existing worksites as well.

SATO Auto-ID (Thailand) believes WS4 will be a crucial tool for the company to increase market share in food and healthcare industries. The product will be priced at 15,000 Baht. The company aims to achieve at 500 units sales per year.

"With the launch of WS4, we hope SATO's total sales will grow by 15% this year and we will be able to strengthen our position as we seek to become the market leader," said Tatsuta.

1. 300 meter ribbon. For TT model only

2. DT model features tool-less operations. The TT model requires only simple tools or a coin.

3. Optional feature