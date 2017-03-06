Photo Release: Fuji Xerox Signed Cooperation Agreement with DPU Opening New Print Room to Support Working in Digital Era.

Bangkok--6 Mar--core and peak Recently, Mr. Koji Tezuka, President of Fuji Xerox (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (5th from right) and Dr. Darika Lathapipat, at Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU) (6th from left) signed cooperation agreement to open New Print Room and signed continued projects for 5 years, Print Room Project and Back Office Printing Project, which Fuji Xerox will be a business partner to supports the modern workplace in digital era for DPU. These project focus on the operations efficiency with environmentally-friendly technologies, which help to promote good image of DPU. Moreover Fuji Xerox is willing to join the new projects together and support DPU, to become the University of Asia and the world-leading. And this event was held on Meeting Room, President's Office Building, Dhurakij Pundit University

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Fuji Xerox Signed Cooperation Agreement with DPU Opening New Print Room to Support Working in Digital Era. Recently, Mr. Koji Tezuka, President of Fuji Xerox (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (5th from right) and Dr. Darika Lathapipat, at Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU) (6th from left) signed cooperation agreement to open New Print Room and signed continued projects for...

Divoom TimeBox Mini Defines Audio And Fun with A Whole New Meaning, A Multi-Functional Pixel Art Speaker - Enjoy the music and fun with Timebox Mini, Divoom's latest smart gadget with 8-bit pixel art and premium audio Divoom defines audio and fun with a new definition on the Timebox Mini, an innovative Bluetooth(R) 4.0 SMART compact speaker with a...

SATO Launches WS4 Compact Desktop Label Printer New printer combines low cost of ownership with user-friendly features SATO, a leading global provider of Auto-ID solutions that empower workforces and streamline operations announced the launch of its new affordable WS4 desktop label printer today. The versatile WS4 delivers performance and return on investment, designed...

Trend Micro Positioned Highest and Furthest in the Leaders Quadrant for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been placed highest and furthest in the Leaders quadrant for ability to execute and completeness of vision in Gartner, Inc.'s 2017 Magic...

ZTE Launches E2E VR Live Solution ZTE Corporation ( 0763.HK / 000063.SZ ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced the official release of its end to end (E2E) virtual reality (VR) live...

Related Topics