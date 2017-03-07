New Name, Same Trusted Capabilities: Emerson Network Power Rebrands as Vertiv in Thailand

Bangkok--7 Mar--PR & Associates

Vertiv™, formerly Emerson Network Power, today officially launched under its new branding in Thailand, tapping into emerging markets both locally and in the Indochina region.

Vertiv is the new name, but the company is still an established global industry leader. It's a trusted partner for the operators in data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities, and one with newfound speed, focus and flexibility as a standalone company.

Vertiv in Thailand will build on the broad portfolio of product and service offerings for power, thermal and IT management capabilities it previously offered as Emerson Network Power, including its industry-leading flagship brands ASCO®, Chloride®, Liebert®, NetSure™ and Trellis™. This follows the global campaign to rebrand Vertiv as a standalone company after completing the sale to Platinum Equity.

"Thailand and the entire Indochina region is one of the biggest growth markets for us at Vertiv here in Asia," said Pichet Ketruam, country manager, Indochina, Vertiv. "Over the past couple of months, we have had significant projects locally and in the region as businesses seek to modernize and upgrade their critical infrastructure to be competitive and become more agile and efficient."

Among these projects include turnkey data center solutions in Myanmar and Cambodia, as well as solutions for collocation facilities that are ramping up their infrastructure to support the rapid data growth and adoption in Thailand and neighboring countries.

"We are seeing growth potential in the collocation, telecom and banking, as well as among government agencies that are increasingly embracing technology to improve the delivery of services. We are excited as Vertiv and we will continue to work with our local partners here in Thailand and the rest of Indochina," added Pichet.

Apart from its industry leading power, thermal and infrastructure management solutions, Vertiv also has its turnkey data centers, which combine power, thermal and monitoring in a rapidly deployable solution that is more cost effective and efficient than traditional data center builds.

Paul Churchill, vice president, Southeast Asia sales, Vertiv, said of the rebrand: "We have been in Thailand for many years and as Vertiv, we will continue to build on the unmatched legacy and strong foundation we've established over the years. We are committed to helping our Thai customers achieve their goals and enable their digital strategies."

For more information, visit www.VertivCo.com.