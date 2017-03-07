เมโทรซิสเต็มส์ฯ จัดงาน Moving Forward : Cybersecurity Strategy for Enterprise Cloud Adoption

กรุงเทพฯ--7 มี.ค.--เมโทรซิสเต็มส์คอร์ปอเรชั่น บริษัท เมโทรซิสเต็มส์คอร์ปอเรชั่น จำกัด (มหาชน) จัดงาน "Moving Forward: Cybersecurity Strategy for Enterprise Cloud Adoption" เมื่อวันที่ 22 กุมภาพันธ์ 2560 ณ Royal Maneeya B, 2nd Floor, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel เพื่อนำเสนอความรู้ ทิศทาง และแนวโน้มของความสำคัญของการรักษาความปลอดภัยสารสนเทศ และแนวทางการจัดการบริหารความเสี่ยงด้านความมั่นคงปลอดภัยสารสนเทศภายในองค์กร โดยได้รับเกียรติจาก อาจารย์ปริญญา หอมเอนก ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและความมั่นคงปลอดภัยสารสนเทศร่วมบรรยาย ผู้เข้าร่วมงานยังได้รับฟังในเรื่องราวที่น่าสนใจ ได้แก่ 1.ปกป้องข้อมูล Information Protection - การเข้ารหัสเมล์ กำหนดสิทธิ์ การปกป้องข้อมูลในระดับ Encryption ไฟล์ป้องกันข้อมูลสูญหาย หรือเข้าถึงได้ Data Loss Prevention 2.ปกป้องแบบเรียลไทม์ Advanced Threat Protection - ปกป้องเหนือชั้นอีกระดับด้วยการป้องกันมัลแวร์และไวรัสแบบเรียลไทม์ ป้องกันด้วยการคลิ๊กแบบ และ Malicious URLs และ Click Tracing 3.ป้องกันปัญหาก่อนจะเกิดได้ Advanced Security Management - ระบุพฤติกรรมที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ในการใช้งาน (Abnormal Usage), เหตุการณ์ต่างๆ ที่เข้าข่ายการรุกราน สามารถตรวจสอบได้ง่าย 4.ตรวจสอบย้อนหลังด้วย Advanced eDiscovery - ความสามารถในการทำ Audit ค้นหาคีย์เวิร์ด และลำดับความสำคัญของเนื้อหาที่จัดเก็บใน Office 365 เช่น E-mail, Attachments, SharePoint สามารถฝึกให้ระบบเรียนรู้และเข้าใจเนื้อหาได้ด้วยแบบ Machine Learning 5.สอดคล้องตามมาตราฐาน Customer Lockbox - ควบคุมการเข้าถึงข้อมูลในคลาวด์ด้วยตัวผู้ใช้งาน สามารถกำหนดได้ว่าจะอนุญาตให้เข้าถึงเมื่อใด ช่วงเวลาใด เพื่อความมั่นใจและ Complilation สูงสุด สอบถามข้อมูลติดต่อ คุณธาชินี ปานสุด โทร. 02-727-4431 อีเมล์ : thachpan@metrosystems.co.th เผยแพร่ข่าวโดย สุภาพร กิติภัทร์ถาวร ฝ่ายประชาสัมพันธ์ บริษัท เมโทรซิสเต็มส์คอร์ปอเรชั่น จำกัด (มหาชน) โทร.02-727-4346 อีเมล์ : supapkit@metrosystems.co.th www.metrosystems.co.th

