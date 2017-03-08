Brother launches 8-year No1 Sales in #A3 Inkjet Multifunction Center category, with superior water resistant (pigment) ink, and 6-second First Page Out Time. The perfect choice for small and medium-sized businesses.

Bangkok--8 Mar--4D Communications

Brother Commercial (Thailand) launched the latest printer series 'Brother A3 Inkjet Multifunction Center' with its 4 models: MFC-J3930DW, MFC-J3530DW, MFC-J2730DW, and MFC-J2330DW. The printers in this series are designed to support large scale printing with low cost. With these superior qualities, the series has been the highest sales generator in Thailand for 8 years in a row. The water resistant (pigment) ink innovation and the unparalleled printing speed offer a better solution to enhance the performance of small and medium-sized businesses.

Mr. Teerawut Supapunpinyo, Director of Sales and Marketing, Brother Commercial (Thailand) revealed that the 'Brother A3 Inkjet Multifunction Center' is specifically designed to optimize the performance of business enterprises. Every model in this series is a reliable and versatile tool equipped with high standard performance and durability which are two key factors for large quantity printing in small and medium-sized businesses. With outstanding printing speeds, new water resistant (pigment) ink, more user-friendly function, and lower cost of printing per page, the 'Brother A3 Inkjet Multifunction Center' will effectively increase competitive opportunities and advantages for enterprises in the current economic climate.

"Brother is always trying to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses. This time, we have come up with a versatile printer called multi-function center which is designed to achieve high printing speed, lower printing cost per page and better quality. Moreover, we also improve the paper handling system to support up to A3 sized sheet so that customers find it easier and more flexible to print on large paper without having to compromise even the slightest detail."

The Director of Sales and Marketing further commented on the overall printer market in Thailand in 2017 that "Brother estimates that in 2017, the printer market of Thailand will grow by around 5% while the market for the A3 Inkjet Multifunction will climb by around 10%. The company plans to continually introduce new printing innovations to the market throughout the year to satisfy the needs of the small and medium-sized enterprises and the corporate market. Right now, we have the 'Brother A3 Inkjet Multifunction Center' as a pilot series for this strategy. This printer series, consisting of 4 models, was launched 8 years ago, but still dominates up to 77% of the market share in Thailand's market (IDC, 2016)," said Mr. Teerawut.

The 'Brother A3 Inkjet Multifunction Center' offers superior capabilities such as the fastest printing speed of all similar printer models. It can produce up to 22 gray scale images per minute and 20 colored images per minute. The first page out time (FPOT) is only six seconds. The printing speed can accelerate to 35 pages per minute in the Fast Mode. It has high value for money thanks to the low cost Brother's Ink Benefit ink cartridge which can print up to 3,000 pages (black and white) and 1,500 pages (color). The average printing price per page is also cheaper. In addition, the Ink Save mode helps the ink last even longer. Brother's premium printing quality for business allows customers to create documents and presentations with crisp and sharp details like professional publishing houses do. Colored printing will look more vivid and natural while the black ink will appear darker and clearer. The ink, which dries faster, also prevents smearing and stays longer on paper. An easy to use control panel is very user-friendly. Buttons are clearly specified with work functions to help users navigate faster through important steps. The print preview and printer's status are displayed on a 3.7-inch color LCD touchscreen with Ethernet connectivity and wireless system. A built-in USB socket allows images to be printed directly from a USB flash memory. Be impressed with high performance since the first time use. Users can focus on other tasks without bothering to fill the paper frequently because the standard paper tray can be loaded with up to 250 sheets of paper. Another versatile tray can take up to 100 sheets, and another bottom tray can take in another 250 sheets contributing to the paper capacity of up to 600 sheets. The series support the cloud system and mobile devices connection such as Brother's iPrint & Scan, Apple's AirPrint, and Google's Cloud Print. The printers will take orders directly from mobile devices. In addition, WebConnect, the award-winning technology of Brothers, will serve as a bridge that links businesses on Facebook with popular backup services on the cloud like Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive. Most importantly, the printer is made of sturdy and durable materials resulting in its longer product lifespan which can produce up to printed 100,000 pages throughout its lifetime.

Experience the unparalleled performance of the latest 4 models from 'Brother A3 Inkjet Multifunction Center' today at Brother's authorized dealers nationwide. For more information, please contact Brother Contact Center at 02-665-7777 or visit www.brother.co.th andwww.facebook.com/BrotherCommercialThailand.

Product information: 4 models of the multifunction printer series from Brother

MFC-J2330DW A3 Print, A4 Scan/Copy/Fax

Price:7,990 baht 22/20 ipm

On-sale date:[February 2017] FPOT/FCOT 6/10 sec

250-sheets standard tray and single sheet bypass tray

50 sheets ADF

2-sided print (Up to A4/LTR)

MFC-J2730DW A3 Print, A4 Scan/Copy/Fax

Price:9,990 baht 22/20 ipm

On-sale date:[February 2017] FPOT/FCOT 6/10 sec

250-sheets standard tray, 250 sheets lower tray and 100 sheets MP tray

50 sheets ADF

2-sided Print/Scan/Copy (Up to A4/LTR)

MFC-J3530DW A3 Print/Scan/Copy/Fax

Price:15,990 baht 22/20 ipm

On-sale date:[February 2017] FPOT/FCOT 6/6 sec

250-sheets standard tray and single sheet bypass tray

50 sheets ADF

2-sided Print (Up to A3/LGR)

MFC-3930DW A3 Print/Scan/Copy/Fax

Price:17,990 baht 22/20 ipm

On-sale date:[February2017] FPOT/FCOT 6/6 sec

250-sheets standard tray, 250-sheets lower tray and 100 sheets MP tray

50 sheets ADF

2-sided Print/Scan/Copy (Up to A3/LGR)