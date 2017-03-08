Photo Release: GoBike showcases app and future digital trends at Digital 16

Information Technology Press Releases Wednesday March 8, 2017 15:16
Bangkok--8 Mar--Image Impact

GoBike Co., Ltd., led by Mr. Thanin Prongthura (2nd left), Chief Operation Officer, together with his team recently participated in the Digital 16: Digital Marketing Conference as the main sponsor and keynote speaker on future digital trends and strategies.

GoBike Co., Ltd. provides a complete range of motorcycle services through its GoBike app., which can be downloaded on both iOS and Andriod mobile devices.
For further details, please contact:
GoBike Co., Ltd. Tel. 0-2610-3699

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: GoBike showcases app and future digital trends at Digital 16

GoBike Co., Ltd., led by Mr. Thanin Prongthura (2nd left), Chief Operation Officer, together with his team recently participated in the Digital 16: Digital Marketing Conference as the main sponsor and keynote speaker on future digital trends and...

ZTE Corporation Reaches Settlement with U.S. Authorities

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ) today announced that it has entered into a global settlement with the U.S. government regarding its historical conduct relating to U.S. export controls and sanctions. While the agreement with OFAC takes effect...

Huawei Releases LampSite3.0 for Indoor MBB

At this year's Mobile World Congress, Huawei has released LampSite 3.0 for indoor mobile broadband (MBB) scenarios. By removing longstanding technical bottlenecks, this futureproof solution enables full bandwidth on multi-frequency bands and extends...

New PIC18 family offers a versatile array of Core Independent Peripherals to simplify complex designs

- PIC18F "K42" family features highest integration of Core Independent Peripherals with DMA and vectored interrupts for improved system performance with less code The PIC18F "K42" family, which combines an extensive array of Core Independent...

เมโทรซิสเต็มส์ฯ จัดงาน Moving Forward : Cybersecurity Strategy for Enterprise Cloud Adoption

บริษัท เมโทรซิสเต็มส์คอร์ปอเรชั่น จำกัด (มหาชน) จัดงาน "Moving Forward: Cybersecurity Strategy for Enterprise Cloud Adoption" เมื่อวันที่ 22 กุมภาพันธ์ 2560 ณ Royal Maneeya B, 2nd Floor, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel เพื่อนำเสนอความรู้ ทิศทาง...

Related Topics

Digital Marketing operation officer Conference Marketing Together Showcase Release: peratio Sponsor Digital