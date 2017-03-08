Photo Release: GoBike showcases app and future digital trends at Digital 16

Bangkok--8 Mar--Image Impact

GoBike Co., Ltd., led by Mr. Thanin Prongthura (2nd left), Chief Operation Officer, together with his team recently participated in the Digital 16: Digital Marketing Conference as the main sponsor and keynote speaker on future digital trends and strategies.

GoBike Co., Ltd. provides a complete range of motorcycle services through its GoBike app., which can be downloaded on both iOS and Andriod mobile devices.

For further details, please contact:

GoBike Co., Ltd. Tel. 0-2610-3699