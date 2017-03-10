Photography lovers are officially invited to The 5th Zoom Camera Fair 2017 hosted by Gateway Ekamai and Zoom Camera during 15 - 21 March. Be dazzled with special priced products and up to 50% discounts.

Bangkok--10 Mar--4D Communications

On 15 - 21 March, Gateway Ekamai Shopping Center, together with Zoom Camera, cordially invites photography lovers to "The 5th Zoom Camera Fair 2017 @Gateway Ekamai." Browse through an enormous selection of digital cameras and photographic equipment from famous brands such as Olympus, Panasonic, Sony, Fujifilm, Ricoh, Casio. Not to mention other must-have accessories including action cameras from GoPro and SJCam, as well as lens from top brands like Fujifilm, Olympus, Sony, Panasonic, Sigma, Tamron, Samyang, Mitakon, Laowa, Lens Baby, and Irix. Enjoy shopping with wallet-friendly promotions, up to 50% special discounts, and 24-month installments. This is the exhibition that photography lovers should not miss.

See you at the M floor, activity zone, Gateway Ekamai (exit 4, Ekamai BTS station). For more information, please visitww.facebook.com/zoomcamera/ or www.zoomcamera.net/.