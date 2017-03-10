HUAWEI P10|P10 Plus and HUAWEI WATCH 2 Continue to Nab Top Accolades at MWC 2017

Bangkok--10 Mar--Ogilvy Public Relations Consumer technology and global media titles continue to recognize Huawei with awards at MWC 2017, with the HUAWEI P10, HUAWEI P10 Plus and HUAWEI WATCH 2 receiving an impressive 42 awards to-date. The HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 plus have been a "Top Pick" by many publications for their striking design and portrait capabilities. On the wearable side, media are thrilled with the HUAWEI Watch 2's strong battery life and robust fitness features.

