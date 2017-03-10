Rabbit finance partners with Omise payment gateway to process online payments

Bangkok--10 Mar--Omise

We recently spoke to Michael Steibl, CEO and Andre Prezlow, CTO at Rabbit Finance about why and how they started to use Omise as their online payment gateway provider in Thailand.

Why was Rabbit looking for a Payment Gateway in Thailand?

Rabbit had previously been using different payment gateways however, the experiences were unsatisfactory. Specifically, the experience with the integration was not good, it was quite complex (from a developer point of view, a payment gateway must be easy to integrate a gateway) and the problems with service availability severely impacted revenue. When the payment gateway crashed, the website became unavailable for accepting payments. Downtime means we lost revenue

What made you decide to use Omise?

• When we decided to look at alternative systems it was apparent that Omise could be seamlessly integrated into our own process instantly enhancing the user experience. The bonus was that Omise is white-labeled, ensuring that our customers are not redirected to another page for verification and payment confirmation. This meant that our branding remained consistent to the user throughout the payment process, this consistent brand identity is really important to Rabbit.

• This smooth seamlessly integrated payment process has helped to boost our conversion rates as well as saving us money. Within 2 months after integrating with Omise, our conversion rate has doubled to 10%.

• The key to working with Omise was the quick integration, it was smooth and easy, taking our developers less than a week. We didn't take any short cuts to do this, our testing was thorough and robust but the integration was straightforward with no real issues meaning that we were up and running very quickly.

How is Rabbit generating business currently?

Our current user base is in Thailand, mostly in the Bangkok metropolitan area and there are two ways in which we close sales:

1. Users come to the website, select their preferred product > checkout > select their payment option being either instalments or one time payments then decide on the payment method.

2. Users who need additional assistance to choose the right product will end up at our call centre operation. Once everything is agreed the support team sends the user a link and they proceed to make the payment on our website as normal.

What key elements would Rabbit recommend to others who are looking for a payment gateway?

1. Look for easy integration, this is going to save your team so much time and hassle

2. Seamless integration, look out for (and be wary of) any requirements to integrate to a third-party or anything that redirects your users to other pages during the payment process.

3. For insurance, it's important to have recurring payments which we will need for a future product launch, Omise have listened to their customers and are close to launching a recurring payments function on their platform – this is great news for Rabbit as it brings in greater automation and demonstrates excellent customer service from the guys at Omise.