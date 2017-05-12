Settrade launches DCA function on Streaming and Settrade App

Bangkok--12 May--Settrade.com

Settrade.com Co., Ltd., a leading Internet trading platform and investment technology provider, has unveiled "Settrade DCA Order", a new trading function that enables investors to invest in securities based on Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) technique, on its Streaming application. Settrade has also introduced "Settrade App", the new application for iOS and Android, enabling investors to get up-to-date market information to facilitate investment.

Settrade.com Acting Managing Director Amatee Prapapant stated, "Presently, the concept of investment savings plan based on DCA has gained popularity among investors. To serve this demand, Settrade has initiated 'Settrade DCA Order', an automatic trading function on Streaming. This new function allows investors to place orders in advance with specific condition and period, while enabling them to check their order status and get end-of-the-day report. In addition, Streaming also offers "Back Testing" function which investors can simulate the return on investment by using historical data.

Settrade has also launched a new application "Settrade App", providing key investment information and tools to support investors, such as Virtual Portfolio, Click2Win (Trading Simulation), Back Testing, and others.

The new trading function and new application are available now on iOS and Android. They are also demonstrated at the SET booth at the upcoming "Money Expo", during May 11–14 at Impact Exhibition & Convention Center in Bangkok. For more information, please visit www.settrade.com/streaming or contact SET Contact Center at 0 2009 9999.