Photo Release: Metro Systems Joins Talend, Next generation leader in big data and cloud integration solutions to Drive Business Analytics

Friday May 12, 2017 09:23
Metro Systems Joins Talend, Next generation leader in big data and cloud integration solutions to Drive Business Analytics Businesses Support Clients to Benefit from Analytical Insights to Help Real-Time Decision-Making.
Mr.Aroon Tor-ekbundit, President of Solutions Integration Group (center), Metro Systems Corporation Public Company Limited and Mr.Thitiphong Charanachitta (3rd from left), Vice President of Solutions Integration Group signed a cooperation agreement with Mr.Jason Bissell (3rd from right), SVP Sales & GM, Asia Pacific and Japan, Talend Inc., with Mr.Satheesh Sugumaran (right), Channels Manager, Asia Pacific & Japan and Mr. JJ Tan (2nd from right), Regional Sales Director, witnessed the launch of Talend, the next generation leader in big data and cloud integration solutions that helps companies become data driven by making information more accessible, improving its quality and quickly moving information where it needs to go to enable real-time decision making. By simplifying big data through these steps, Talend helps companies act with insight based on accurate, real-time information about their business, customers, and industry. Talend's innovative open-source solutions quickly and efficiently collect, prepare and combine data from thousands of sources allowing companies to optimize it for any aspect of their business – from identifying fraud to improving customer service.
