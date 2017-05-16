True collaborates with Ericsson to use LTE-M (Cat-M1), a technology of the future, to develop IoT and install Thailands first Vehicle/Asset Tracking system in a real environment at King Mongkut#s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang

Bangkok--16 May--ABM

True Corporation Public Company Limited, led by Mr. Pakpong Akaniwan, (middle), Chief Technical Officer – Network Quality, is reinforcing its leadership in innovation and Internet of Things (IoT) technology as it moves forward to continuously develop its network, solutions, and platform technologies into a high-efficiency network to drive the "5G Smart Life Smart City" concept. In collaboration with Ericsson (Thailand) Ltd. represented by Mr. Piraj Laoyoukong, (left), Vice President, and King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang's Dr. Komsan Maleesee, (right), Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, the three parties announced their success in installing and testing Thailand's first Vehicle/Asset Tracking system that uses LTE-M (Cat-M1) technology in a real environment at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. The technology provides the capability to visually track the location and status of a vehicle and its cargo, updating the information on a server to immediately display tracking results on a mobile application.

LTE-M (Cat-M1) is suitable for IoT devices that constantly transfer data while in motion and offering a higher speed than NB-IoT technology. It also saves energy without the need to regularly charge a device's battery. This makes LTE-M (Cat-M1) ideal for tracking applications used in Smart Transportation and Asset Tracking, including applications that send and receive video files with moderate resolution. The technology also covers a large service area with Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) and supports connectivity to many IoT devices (Massive IoT). LTE-M (Cat-M1) will be a key technology for accessing 5G Massive IoT in the future.