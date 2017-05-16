Photo Release: Siam City Cement (SCCC), Cisco and Fujitsu Lay Foundations for Industry 4.0

Bangkok--16 May--PR One Network

Recently Siam City Cement Public Company Limited (SCCC) announced that it has deployed pervasive network infrastructure and plant-wide wireless connectivity, throughout its Siam City Cement Plant 3 in Saraburi province, an effort that's first of its kind in Thailand to digitize its plant operations with 'Digital Connected Plant'. The implementation carried out with Cisco as technology provider and Fujitsu as system integrator, to lay foundations for Industry 4.0 and comes as part of SCCC's Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) strategy i.e. real-time location tracking of employees, contractors, and assets; inspection process digitization to raise the productivity and safety of the plant's heavy equipment and employees.

(From Left to right: Mr. Eiji Furukawa, Managing Director of Fujitsu (Thailand) Co., Ltd, Ms. Ittaya Sirivasukarn, CEO of INSEE Digital Co., Ltd, IT subsidiary of Siam City Cement, Mr. Hans Keril Ante, Infrastructure Services and IT Security Management Department Manager of INSEE Digital Co., Ltd, IT subsidiary of Siam City Cement and Mr. Vatsun Thirapatarapong, Managing Director for Cisco in Thailand and Indochina)