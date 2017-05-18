LINKSYS OPENS PRE-ORDERING FOR NEW WIRELESS AC1900+ MU-MIMO ROUTER IN THAILAND

Bangkok--18 May--Midas PR

Next-Gen Wi-Fi AC1900+ Router Can Connect Multiple Devices to a Network, Including Several 4K and HD Video Streams Simultaneously

Linksys, the first company to sell 100 million routers globally and a leader in networking solutions for the home and business, is accepting pre-orders of its Linksys Max-Stream™ AC1900+ MU-MIMO Gigabit Wi-Fi Router (EA7500) as of today. The new Linksys AC1900+ MU-MIMO router leverages the 802.11ac Wave 2 MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) technology, which helps ensure uninterrupted Wi-Fi connectivity to multiple devices in the home and functions as if each device had its own dedicated router. With MU-MIMO, the whole household can enjoy 4K and HD TV streaming to various devices as well as play video games, listen to music, check email, shop, and more – all at the same time.

Perfect for families with several users with their own streaming devices, the Max-Stream AC1900+ leverages MU-MIMO functionality which helps make Wi-Fi networks more efficient when delivering high bandwidth 4K streams to numerous devices and connecting home appliances at the same time. With Thailand being considered an early adopter of new technologies, particularly in the digital domain and the IoT (Internet of Things), this advanced new router comes exactly at the right time. The market research firm Strategy Analytics recently reported that the percentage of households with 4K Ultra HDTVs will double from 2017 to 2018 and continue to grow strongly every year after that, and research firm Ovum predicts a 95% digital TV penetration in Thailand by 2020.

"If you have or are planning to purchase a 4K TV you will need a Max-Stream router to ensure you have a seamless 4K online streaming experience," said Justin Doucette, director product management, Linksys. "A single stream of 4K content takes a minimum of 20 Mbps to maintain a consistent stream, and when you combine that with multiple streams plus normal Wi-Fi use from gaming, internet surfing, IoT connectivity on numerous appliances and music streaming, it adds up fast. Max-Stream will enable several streams of Wi-Fi to occur so users can have the ultimate 4K and networking experience at all times."

The Next-Gen Max-Stream AC1900+ can provide users with combined speeds up to 1.9+ Gbps* and the range they need to connect all their devices in the home and at the same time. Also included is Smart Wi-Fi technology which makes it easy to set up and control your home Wi-Fi from anywhere using the Smart Wi-Fi app on your mobile device.

The EA7500 features:

Next-Gen AC Wi-Fi – 802.11ac Wave 2 with MU-MIMO Technology for uninterrupted Wi-Fi connections to multiple devices at the same time

Dual-band AC1900+ Wireless speeds up to 1733 Mbps 5 GHz + 800 Mbps 2.4GHz

3+1 High Performance Antennas - Adjustable for optimal coverage and signal strength

Four Gigabit LAN Ethernet ports One Gigabit WAN for wired speeds up to 10x faster than fast Ethernet

One USB 3.0 and One USB 2.0 ports for connecting printers, storage and more

Seamless Roaming: one network name when paired with MAX-STREAM range extenders enabling seamless roaming from room to room

Manage and monitor your network and easily control Wi-Fi devices remotely on a smartphone with the Linksys Smart Wi-Fi app

Advanced WPA/WPA2 encryption and SPI firewall helps keep the network safe

The Linksys AC1900+ MU-MIMO router will help address buffering issues customers are having today and in the future with 4K content. Check out the MU-MIMO video on the Linksys product page here.

Pricing and Availability

The Linksys Max-Stream AC1900+ MU-MIMO Gigabit Wi-Fi Router (EA7500-AH v2) is now available for pre-order only, from today until May 21, 2017, for the very first time in Thailand at an MSRP of THB 6,490 (incl. VAT). Customers taking advantage of the pre-order offer will also receive a free WUSB6100M-AS micro-USB MU-MIMO Adapter, at a value of THB 2,490 (incl. VAT).

Please contact the following authorized Linksys resellers: Advice, IT CITY, JIB, Power Buy, Power Mall, KSS, Sysinfo, and TV Dot Com.