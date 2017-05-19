Dell EMC Software-Defined Storage Paves Way for Data Center Modernization

Bangkok--19 May--APPR Media

New, enhanced products enable flexibility, lower IT costs, and speed return on investment with Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers

News Summary:

• Support for Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers across software-defined storage portfolio to usher in new levels of performance and scalability

• The next version of Dell EMC ScaleIO accelerates the path to IT transformation using software-defined storage by delivering superior efficiencies, greater performance and simplified management

• Updates to the Elastic Cloud Storage (ECS) platform include the ECS Dedicated Cloud Service, which enables hybrid deployment models for ECS, as well as ECS.Next, which features enhanced data protection, management and analytics capabilities

• Preview of Project Nautilus, a new software-defined solution for storing and analyzing high volumes of streaming IoT data, enabling businesses to make real-time decisions

• Updates to Dell EMC IsilonSD Edge, providing simplified deployment options as well as support for virtual storage platforms like ScaleIO and VMware vSAN.

• New and updated Dell EMC Ready Nodes expand software-defined storage portfolio with pre-tested and pre-configured SDS and server solutions to offer a flexible path to IT transformation

Full Story:

Dell EMC announced new and enhanced software-defined storage (SDS) products that help customers modernize their data centers to lower IT costs, get quicker returns on their investments, and deliver new digital capabilities. The comprehensive software-defined storage portfolio will be further enhanced through support for Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers, providing increased levels of performance and scalability across a wide spectrum of applications and workloads.

Updates to ScaleIO, ECS and IsilonSD Edge, along with the introduction of Project Nautilus and expansion of the Ready Node portfolio, allow customers to harness the power of Dell EMC as they move from traditional to modern data centers. These new software-defined storage capabilities provide a choice of deployment models—what every business needs to be able to grow and change. Software-defined storage makes the enterprise infrastructure programmable and, therefore, more automated and easier to scale and manage than traditional infrastructure.

Dell EMC offers a broad portfolio of SDS solutions to provide the best fit for organizations based on business requirements, future plans, skill levels and geolocation challenges. Portfolio enhancements include:

Dell EMC ScaleIO.Next – The leading enterprise-grade software-defined block storage solution, ScaleIO will introduce new .Next features and enhancements.

• Improved efficiencies by delivering inline compression, enhanced snapshots capabilities, granular thin provisioning and seamless volume migration.

• Greater performance and reduced latency using the latest Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers with NVMe flash drives.

• Simplified management for VMware with support for VMware Virtual Volumes.

Dell EMC ECS Updates – Multiple announcements related to Dell EMC's scale-out object storage platform, which is designed to provide cloud-scale, global data access to traditional and next-gen apps.

• ECS.Next, features enhanced enterprise data protection and management capabilities, as well as advanced analytics support. Additionally, ECS software is certified to run on Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers.

• The ECS Dedicated Cloud Service, enables customers to use ECS through a hybrid cloud model. As a dedicated, single tenant offering hosted in Virtustream datacenters, the ECS Dedicated Cloud Service combines private cloud control with the hands-off operations and agility of the public cloud.

Preview of Project Nautilus: Dell EMC previews a new software-defined solution for storing and analyzing high volumes of streaming IoT data. Project Nautilus enables businesses to make real-time decisions based on streaming device data from across the globe. Designed to work seamlessly with ECS or Isilon as its resilient storage tier, Project Nautilus brings real-time data processing capabilities to Dell EMC's unstructured storage platforms.

Dell EMC Ready Nodes portfolio enhancements

• Dell EMC VMware vSAN Ready Nodes – Now validated for PowerEdge 14th generation servers, these vSAN building blocks are quick and easy to scale and are pre-configured with the required amount of CPU, memory, network, input/output (I/O) controllers and storage to help customers reduce deployment risks and lower costs of their vSAN environments.

• Dell EMC ScaleIO Ready Nodes – Combines all the power of Dell EMC ScaleIO software with pre-configured Dell EMC PowerEdge servers to deliver performance, scale and flexibility. These easy-to-deploy building blocks will utilize the latest Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers, including NVMe Drives and NVDIMM options. Software feature updates include simplified management with auto-discovery, streamlined provisioning and storage node-only deployment mode.

• New Dell EMC Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct Ready Nodes – Pre-configured Dell EMC PowerEdge servers provide the storage density and compute power to maximize the benefits of Storage Spaces Direct and the advanced feature sets in Windows Server 2016. Windows Server Software Defined (WSSD) solutions use Microsoft-validated designs and follow engineering best practices for seamless deployment and a steady-state operational experience. Dell EMC gets customers up and running without lengthy design and build time and offers a single point of contact for implementation and support services.

Dell EMC IsilonSD Edge enhancements - IsilonSD Edge can now be deployed on a single Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation server, bringing increased efficiency and a lower-cost entry point for smaller remote offices. The updates to the IsilonSD Edge platform also include support for VMware vSphere version 6.5, as well as deployment using virtual storage platforms like Dell EMC ScaleIO and VMware vSAN.

Dell EMC Executive Quote:

Jeff Boudreau, President, Storage, Dell EMC

"While software-defined everything is a critical piece of IT transformation, the reality is that we're still early with regard to the ability of enterprises to consume software-only offerings. Offering software-defined storage offerings for on-premises and the cloud, in a variety of deployment models including ready nodes, allows us to meet customers where they are today and take them where they need to be as they transform their IT and their businesses."

Availability:

• ECS.Next and ScaleIO.Next have planned global availability in the second half of 2017.

• ECS Dedicated Cloud Service and IsilonSD Edge have planned global available in the second quarter of 2017.

• Dell EMC ScaleIO Ready Nodes and Dell EMC VMware vSAN Ready Nodes are available globally today and have planned availability on new Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers in mid-2017.

• Dell EMC Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct Ready Nodes have planned global availability in June 2017 and planned global availability on new Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers in mid-2017.

Additional Resources:

