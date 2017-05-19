Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 launched in Thailand Mobile Expo

Bangkok--19 May--Brand Now Asia

Beautifully crafted Nokia smartphone range delivering the latest pure Android experience will be available to buy via all major operators and retailers

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announced today at Thailand Mobile Expo 2017 that its first Nokia smartphone range – comprising of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 – will be available in June in Thailand. Nokia 3 will be available second week of June 2017 while Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will be available by end of June.

Unveiled earlier this year at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the devices combine superior craftsmanship, distinctive design and powerful entertainment features with a pure Android experience, giving you the ability to use your phone, your way.

James Rutherfoord, Vice President Asia Pacific at HMD Global commented "Thailand is one of the smartphone capitals of Asia and engagement on devices is extremely high. When it comes to smartphones, Thai consumers want high build quality and beautiful design from a trusted brand. We are very happy to bring Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 with a pure Android experience into Thailand and we are looking forward to introducing more products in the months to come."

Nokia 6: Powerful entertainment experience and superior craftsmanship

Combining superior craftsmanship and distinctive design with an immersive audio experience and a 5.5" full HD screen, the new Nokia 6 delivers a truly premium smartphone experience. The unibody of the Nokia 6 is crafted from a single block of 6000 series aluminium and is perfect for those who want a robust phone with outstanding entertainment credentials. The smart audio amplifier with dual speakers allow consumers to experience a deep bass and unmatched clarity, whilst Dolby Atmos® sound delivers a powerfully moving entertainment experience.

With outstanding colour reproduction, the Nokia 6 has a fully laminated display stack delivering excellent sunlight readability without compromising the slim form. Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform and the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 505 graphics processor, the Nokia 6 strikes the perfect balance between performance and power consumption, designed to deliver premium quality entertainment with battery life to spare, maximising your entertainment experience on the go. The Nokia 6 is available in four distinct colours – Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper.

Nokia 5: Seamless, premium and durable design

The Nokia 5 has been precision engineered out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium to create a perfect pillowed body that flows seamlessly into the laminated 5.2" IPS HD display with sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass. Featuring a ground-breaking innovation in antenna design the Nokia 5 brings robust structural integrity, attention to detail and the quality of a high-end flagship. Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform, Nokia 5 delivers excellent battery life, improved graphics performance – all in a package that perfectly balances everyday usability with a premium quality design. With additional features including an 8MP, 84-degree wide-angle front facing camera – to squeeze even more scene into your selfie – and excellent sunlight and low light screen visibility, there are plenty of reasons to keep the Nokia 5 out of your pocket and in your hand where it belongs.

The Nokia 5 is available in four distinct colours – Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper.

Nokia 3: Superior craftsmanship at an affordable price

This stunning new smartphone is designed to deliver an outstanding experience with unprecedented value. The Nokia 3 features a precision machined aluminium frame forged out of a single piece of aluminium, offering exceptional structural integrity and protection where it counts. Featuring a fully laminated 5" IPS display with no air gap and sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass, the Nokia 3 offers durability and superb clarity delivering a viewing experience that is second to none. With fewer reflections thanks to the polarised screen, the experience is crisp and clear offering unbeatable visibility even in bright sunlight. With seamlessly integrated 8MP wide aperture cameras (front and back), the Nokia 3 packs a truly premium quality smartphone experience into its compact and elegant form. The Nokia 3 is available in four distinct colours – Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue and Copper White.

Always Pure Android

With all Nokia smartphones you will always have the latest pure Android experience for your device. With monthly security updates your Nokia smartphone is safe, up-to-date as well as clutter-free – putting choice at the heart of the consumer experience. And with the latest Android come the latest features including the latest capabilities of Doze, which saves battery life while the phone is in a pocket or bag. The new Nokia smartphones feature Google's most recent innovation, the Google Assistant, building further on a great Android experience. Our teams have worked together to ensure conversations with the Google Assistant happen seamlessly on Nokia smartphones.