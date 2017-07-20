RTB JOINS FORCE WITH LOGITECH TO LAUNCH 4 NEW KEY VIDEO COLLABORATION PRODUCTS AND A VARIETY OF BUSINESS WEBCAMS

Bangkok--20 Jul--RTB Technology

RTB broadens its enterprise product offerings to capitalize on the emerging trend of Open Workspace and Unified Communications by teaming up with Logitech to launch 4 new flagship products--Logitech Group, Logitech MeetUp, Logitech BRIO and Logitech SmartDock—aiming to be the leader in Meeting Room Video Collaboration for Thailand.

Dr. Joe Vatanasombut, Managing Director of RTB Technology, revealed "Despite being well known in the consumer market for digital lifestyle products, RTB had been tremendously successful in its B2B market with strong double digit growth in the last 3 years. Working closely with its corporate customers, in 2017, we have recognized the emerging trend of organizations moving toward open workspace/small meeting room concept. At the same time, many enterprises are upgrading their communications infrastructure by migrating into a more collaborative platform, called Unified Communications and Collaborations (UCC). While open workspace/small meeting room naturally creates the demand for video conferencing equipment, business migrations toward UCC provide organizations with perfect foundation which to build video collaboration solution upon. This is where Logitech came in to provide superior audio and video conferencing experience with its state-of-the-art video streaming technologies and its partnership with Carl Zeiss®, a global lens expert.

In this launch, RTB introduces 4 latest models in the Video Collaboration product group—Logitech Group, Logitech MeetUp, Logitech BRIO and Logitech SmartDock. All 4 products come with advanced audio & video conferencing technology developed to ensure smooth and high quality meeting experience.

Logitech Group is a solution consisting of a high quality camera with extendable microphones and speakers. Group is designed for mid to large-sized meeting rooms, with up to 14 participants. It features full HD 1080p video resolution at 30 frames per second, 10x zooms for close up details, and optional expansion microphone. The camera supports USB Plug-and-Play, for connections to PC's, McIntosh or Thin Clients, allowing easy setup for business group meetings. It is available for 46,000 Baht.

Logitech MeetUp is the latest premium video conferencing camera, which is ideal for small group meeting (maximum 6 participants). The camera comes with Ultra 4K HD sensor, supporting a variety of resolution—HD (720p), Full HD (1080p) and Ultra HD (4K or 2160p). Its 120-degree field of view (FOV) provides the widest coverage of participants and conference room's background. The optional expansion microphone can extend the meeting up to 8 participants. Setting up the camera is easy and flexible; placing it on the meeting table, attaching it to a monitor, hooking it up on a wall or placing it under a projector screen. The Logitech MeetUp is available by the end of July for 37,900 Baht.

Logitech BRIO is the ultimate webcam for remote conference with premium video quality. Brio is Logitech's first webcam with 4K Ultra HD technology producing super clear image. It utilizes video processing technology RightLight™ 3 and High Dynamic Range (HDR), enabling high quality video recording in low light conditions. It also offers up to 5x digital zoom with Full HD quality. The camera features modern design with Infrared face detection technology to support computer access by facial scan or to protect against unauthorized login through Window Hello™. Brio is available for 8,400 Baht.

Logitech SmartDock is designed to make video conferencing experience brilliantly smooth and easy through a special solution tailor-made for Microsoft Skype for Business. It is so easy to use that meeting participants can walk into a conference room and launch a meeting with one touch. The SmartDock's Skype Room System (SRS) features dual video screens (2 x HDMI – Out) and Extend mode to separate conference image and presentation image (Shared Content). Meeting organizers can enjoy the familiar Skype for Business interface while IT admins appreciate the easily deployed and managed Windows 10 Skype meeting app. The Logitech SmartDock is available today for 29,900. (not including Microsoft Surface)

Apart from these new models, RTB Technology also offers a complete Logitech lineup of video collaboration products that respond to customer needs in all segments:

Individual Mobile workers for onsite/offsite meetings (laptop/desktop USB connections): Logitech BRIO, Logitech Webcam C930e, Logitech C925e Webcam and Logitech B525 HD Webcam.

Small conference rooms with 1 - 4 participants: Logitech ConferenceCam Connect and Logitech ConferenceCam BCC950.

Medium conference rooms with 4 - 8 participants: Logitech MeetUp, Logitech ConferenceCam Kit and Logitech SmartDock

Large conference rooms with 8 – 15 participants: Logitech Group, Logitech PTZ Pro Camera, Logitech ConferenceCam Kit and Logitech SmartDock

Ms.Siranee Vuthipadadorn, Country Business Manager Thailand, Logitech, unveiled "This is the first business cooperation between us. Logitech is happy to work with RTB as the key partner to market our video collaboration products because RTB has a dynamic sales force that addresses key verticals that our products should be marketed toward. On top of that, they also have a strong reseller network that brings in substantial opportunities and offer a terrific aftersales service. The initial response through RTB's networks is impressive. We are very convinced that this partnership will drive Logitech's Video Collaboration products to the leading position in Thailand soon."