Canon unveils EOS 6D Mark II, EOS 200D, EOS M6 to underline 14 years of world leadership in digital cameras and celebrate 30th anniversary of EOS System

กรุงเทพฯ--20 ก.ค.--dc consultants

In April, Canon Inc announced the latest success as the Canon brand has maintained the largest market share in the global interchangeable-lens digital camera market (digital SLR and compact-system cameras) for 14 consecutive years from 2003-2016. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the EOS System of cameras and equipment, introduced in 1987 as the world's first fully electronic mount system, representing a new generation of AF SLR cameras. Now Canon is set to advance into Thailand's interchangeable-lens camera market with the addition of new camera models for the first half of 2017, led by the flagship EOS 6D Mark II and EOS M6, plus the EOS 200D new-generation DSLR camera.

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II full-frame DSLR camera is compact and lightweight but packed with many intelligent functions for amateur photographers looking for a versatile camera that delivers stunning results. It is equipped with a 26.2 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor that delivers exceptionally clear images, Dual Pixel CMOS AF (DAF) technology for high-performance focus tracking in Live View mode, DIGIC 7 image processor for high image quality with low noise at the maximum ISO speed, and a vari-angle touchscreen LCD monitor to facilitate shooting from many different angles. Users will also enjoy the 4K Time-lapse movie

function and Panning function along with other improved features for serious photographers, making the EOS 6D Mark II an all-round camera that is sure to please amateur and professional users alike.

The Canon EOS M6 weighs only 390 grams and delivers superior image quality with the fast and precise Dual Pixel CMOS AF. It is compatible with various interchangeable lenses and comes with a full range of convenient functions, cutting-edge technologies available in pro-level camera, and an advanced image processor for capturing fast moving subjects in stills or videos. Available in sophisticated black graphite and vintage silver and black combination.

The Canon EOS 200D entry-level DSLR camera defies the design notion of traditional DSLR models with its trendy, light and compact form while delivering high imaging performance and superior quality images through cutting-edge technologies, including the Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 7 image processor. It empowers users with creative freedom and ease of use with features such as the vari-angle touchscreen LCD monitor, pictorial user interface and easy connectivity functions for greater fun in shooting and sharing. The EOS 200D comes in three colour options – Classic Black, Trendy White and Sophisticated Silver. An optional accessory is the new protecting cloth PC-E2 designed for the dual purpose of easy storage and protection for both the EOS DSLR cameras and lenses while on the move.

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II and EOS 200D will go on sale in late August 2017. Prices are as follows:

• EOS 200D with EF-S 18-55mm compact lens 25,900 baht

• EOS 6D Mark II (body only) 76,490 baht

• EOS 6D Mark II (with EF 24-105mm f/4 L II USM lens) 113,290 baht

• EOS 6D Mark II (with EF 24-70mm f/4 L IS USM lens) 104,890 baht

• Battery Grip BG-E2 17,290 baht

• Protecting Cloth PC-E2 1,040 baht

The EOS M6 is now available at Canon's authorised distributors across Thailand, priced at 30,490 baht (body only), 34,690 baht (with EF-M 15-45mm lens), and 46,190 baht (with EF-M 18-150mm lens). The optional electronic viewfinder (EVF-DC2) retails for 9,690 baht.

For more information please visit www.canon.co.th or contact Canon Call Center on 0 2344 9988.