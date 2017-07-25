New MoU Signed between Huawei and KUKA for Smart Factory Cooperation

New MoU Signed between Huawei and KUKA for Smart Factory CooperationInformation Technology Press Releases Tuesday July 25, 2017 16:00
Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solution provider, and KUKA, a globally leading automation company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently to deepen their global partnership.
Huawei and KUKA have cooperated so far in new technology innovation and in joint event marketing. Huawei 5G @ KUKA has aroused great public interests at live demonstrations in various industrial events, e.g. at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, CeBIT 2017 in Hannover, and the HANNOVER MESSE 2017. Now both sides decided to enhance their cooperation into another level.
Dr. Till Reuter, CEO KUKA AG said: "With Huawei, an established leader in global ICT technologies and IoT solutions and with its influential role in China – a world-wide center of manufacturing, these new cooperation focuses will open a great amount of realistic opportunities for us to drive and facilitate early acceptance of the smart production applications in the manufacturing sector, and hence a highly appreciated value add to our customers."
"KUKA is one of the primary drivers of Industry 4.0 and plays an active role in promoting and developing smart factory solutions in Germany and across the world." said William Xu, Executive Director of the Board & Chief Strategy Marketing Officer, Huawei. "Huawei and KUKA are totally complementary with each other. Together with KUKA we're confident the new partnership will enable each other to contribute more and faster in advancing the potential of smart manufacturing to revolutionize industry processes."
Huawei and KUKA will continue their cooperation in areas of Industry 4.0 and in the relevant standard organizations, and will jointly drive towards an effective convergence of activities in German Industry 4.0 program and in Made in China 2025 program.
