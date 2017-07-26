New job search website for people who want to work with their Japanese language skills Japanese-Jobs.com is launched in Thailand

New job search website for people who want to work with their Japanese language skills Japanese-Jobs.com is launched in ThailandInformation Technology Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 14:16
Kamome in RGF Human Resource Consulting Shanghai Co., Ltd., which manages a job search website in Asia, launches a new service "Japanese Jobs.com" in July 2017. Japanese-Jobs.com is a job search website specialized in human resources with Japanese skills and people seeking jobs at Japanese companies.
Kamome has been operating two websites, "kamome.cn" to introduce recruitment information in the Chinese market and "kamome.asia" to introduce recruitment information in the Southeast Asian market. Kamome has the largest information volume of overseas work projects for Japanese and has steadily achieved results in the Asian region.
Meanwhile, the needs for recruitment of foreigners who can speak Japanese are increasing nowadays. This trend came along with the inbound tourism business boom in Japan. And also outside Japan, due to increase the number of Japanese companies entering overseas, the recruitment of Japanese-speakers at local subsidiaries has been becoming more and more active. At the same time, there are an increasing number of foreign job seekers who wish to learn and use Japanese, and the "place" to match these people and jobs are required.
In order to respond to these needs, "Japanese-Jobs.com" is provided its service in local languages (Japanese, English, Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian), so that it can be accessed also from people who are not accessible by Japanese or English language. In addition, we have established a function that companies can test the level of business Japanese skill and a function that allows direct communication between companies and job seekers by voice / text chat. These functions support both companies who want to effectively employ excellent foreign Japanese-speakers and people who want to work effectively using Japanese skill.
Based on the past experience and achievement of job search websites operation in Asia, we will continue to contribute to a wide range of needs and provide services that are even more accessible for job seekers and companies.
Japanese-Jobs.com is a job search website specialized in human resources with Japanese skills and people seeking jobs at Japanese companies. It is run by Kamome, the overseas job search website operator of Recruit, which is number one in the world for job board revenue.*1
Kamome(inside RGF Human Resource Consulting Shanghai Co.,Ltd), the overseas job search website operator of Recruit, was launched on December 1, 2004. Today there are two websites: kamome.cn for jobs in China and kamome.asia for jobs in Southeast Asia. Japanese companies with overseas operations (more than 2,000 corporate users) and major recruiting agencies post dozens of overseas job openings every day, and Kamome offers one of the largest volumes of overseas job information to Japanese users.
- Kamome Editorial Office (http://kamome.cn/contents/company)
- Telephone: +86-21-5331-8170 (Shanghai) +81-50-5534-6660 (Tokyo)
- Fax: +86-21-6334-3082 (Shanghai)
