RTB RULES PORTABLE PREMIUM SPEAKER MARKET INTRODUCING THE MOST PORTABLE SPEAKER BEOPLAY P2 PACKED WITH BO SIGNATURE SOUND AND PREMIUM DESIGN

Bangkok--26 Jul--RTB Technology

RTB Technology Co., Ltd. continues to penetrate music market by introducing the premium wireless portable speaker Beoplay P2 from B&O Play. Despite its diminutive size, Beoplay P2 has rich and spacious Bang & Olufsen signature sound with a luxury Scandinavian design. The ultra-portable speaker is suitable for travelling because of its splash and dust resistant and smart features such as alarm clock. Play / pause, answer/reject call or skipping tracks commands are controlled through tap and shake functions which can be customized through Beoplay app, it is both iOS and Andriod friendly. Beoplay P2 comes in premium durable aluminum cover and genuine leather strap, can play music for up to 10 hours on one charge, ultra-light for only 275 grams — easy to fit into pocket and take anywhere.

Beoplay P2 is 7,890 Baht and available from today in 3 colors; Black, Royal Blue and Sand Stone at iStudio, .life, Siam Discovery, Jaymart, Munkong Gadget, Betrend, Power Mall, King Power, Lazada Official Store and other participating stores. For more information, visitwww.rtbtechnology.com