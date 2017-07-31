Jabra extends Evolve range with new wireless headset for modern office workers

Jabra extends Evolve range with new wireless headset for modern office workersInformation Technology Press Releases Monday July 31, 2017 14:46
Jabra, a leader in professional communications and sound solutions, extends the market leading Evolve range with a new premium wireless headset for modern office workers, the Jabra Evolve 75. Boasting a unique combination of features including superior Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an integrated do not disturb 'busylight', Jabra Evolve 75 is the best wireless headset, certified by Microsoft, the first Skype for Business headset that meets Open Office* & Outdoor requirements.
The headset is the latest addition to the successful Jabra Evolve Series which has sold over 2.5 million units worldwide. The range was conceived to reflect the way people work in the office and enable focused and distraction free open office working. The Jabra Evolve 75 takes this promise to the next level by combining the strongest parts of the Evolve range: wireless freedom, great sound, ANC and busylight.
The Jabra Evolve 75 comes equipped with world-class speakers for music and HD voice for crystal clear calls. Dual Bluetooth® connectivity supports calls and music by allowing the user to simultaneously pair the headset with two connected devices, like both a computer and a smartphone. With a wireless range of 30 metres (100 feet) for laptops and 10 metres (33 feet) for smartphones, the Jabra Evolve 75 offers employees the flexibility and freedom of movement for unsurpassed multi-tasking without noise and interruptions from colleagues that stifle concentration and productivity.
Blocking out noise and interruptions in open office environments is important for modern office workers to stay focused on the task at hand. Recent research from Jabra** found that knowledge workers lose 24 minutes per day due to noise and interruptions, while 78 per cent believe their productivity is negatively impacted.
"The premise behind the open plan office is to foster collaboration and improve communication among employees. But despite their many benefits, they have become breeding grounds for unsatisfactory labour output", commented Holger Reisinger, SVP, Jabra Business Solutions. "Interruptions from colleagues and the noise generated in these environments are negatively impacting workers and contributing to lacklustre performance. Increasingly, knowledge workers are being forced into isolation to do their jobs. The Jabra Evolve 75 provides businesses with an alternative solution to support an open office philosophy that's conducive to better performance."
Supporting Jabra Evolve 75's open office and concentration credentials, the product meets Open Office and Outdoor requirements for Skype for Business from Microsoft and is also certified for Skype for Business, Cisco and other leading Unified Communications (UC) platforms.
For IT decision-makers, the hassle-free and easy-to-use headset increases UC adoption by seamlessly and intuitively bridging the gap between mobile phone and computer. The Jabra Evolve 75 is also compatible with Jabra Direct – free cloud-based software that lets the user personalise and manage the headset.
Jabra Evolve 75 is the first Microsoft's partner that has been for certified Skype for Business headset meeting Open Office & Outdoor requirements. This means that Jabra Evolve 75 is the only ANC headset in the market that meets this new voice transmission standard, officially passed Microsoft's new voice requirement standard, and it is perfect for people making Skype for Business calls in a noisy, open office environment.
