Huawei Southeast Asia Names New President

Bangkok--3 Aug--Francom Asia

Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, has appointed Mr. James Wu as the new President of Southern-East Asia Region.

James Wu is responsible for managing company's strategy and directions, as well as developing new businesses in Southern-East Asia.

He graduated from Tianjin University with a Double Bachelor Degree of Computer Information Science and Technology and Civil Engineering.

James Wu Joined Huawei in 2003 and has held several senior positions within the company including Director of Recruitment and Allocation Dept of Corporate Human Resources, President of Carrier Business Group Middle East Region, CEO of Saudi Arabia Rep Office, CEO of Oman Rep Office. With over a decade of experience in the telecommunications industry, James Wu has played a key role in many of the company's milestones in the region.

James Wu will be in charge of the company's operations and be responsible for business development of the carrier, enterprise and consumer business groups across Southeast Asia. Meanwhile he will also oversee the company's management, guiding its strategic direction, leading its business development and customers' relations to drive wider adoption of the Huawei's technology innovations.

"I would like to thank our customers and partners for your ongoing trust and support. We will progress faster towards a better connected, intelligent world. It is difficult to imagine the depth and breadth of the changes to come. As all of the new connections drive the digital transformation process, they will reshape society, the economy, business, and the way we create. Let's keep working closely, putting our best minds together to build a Better Connected World," He said.

Huawei Southern-East Asia Regional Headquarter bases in Bangkok, it supports 11 markets, namely Thailand, India, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and Macau.