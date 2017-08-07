3T Network Ltd. Launches Its Global Platform, SigmaCoin.io

Bangkok--7 Aug--midas pr

The power of the blockchain set to offer new possibilities to startups, businesses and those who want to participate in the success of the platform

Eastern Daylight Saving Time, 2017, marked the ICO (initial coin offering) of SigmaCoin on the C-Cex Exchange (https://goo.gl/snd62B ). From this time onward, the SigmaCoin will be live and available for purchase publicly from C-Cex until the ICO ends. During this time, early buyers will be rewarded with bonus tokens. The ICO is set to run for either six weeks or until a total of 100 million SigmaCoins are sold. Free trade of SigmaCoins is slated to start five days after the official end of the ICO.

Sigmacoin.io is a distributed global platform that is meant to connect exceptional startups, exporters, importers and participants worldwide. It is a self-sustained business finance consultancy run by renowned entrepreneurs and focuses on carefully selected trade and commerce projects. SigmaCoin is the digital currency used by members of this platform to complete their transactions. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and is a Smart Contract token.

SigmaCoin.io's main goal is to build an environment that attracts the best of the business world and members of the financial trade community, and gives them the opportunity to expand their potential as well as source participants in the platform. All projects will be closely evaluated, bringing a high level of assurance and clarity to the participants and guaranteeing the legitimacy as presented recently in Hanoi: https://youtu.be/1wNIOHOEQ8o.

"By starting SigmaCoin.io we wanted to create a platform which could be accessed by leading entrepreneurs and participants around the world and provide them with a safe environment to expand their businesses and share in the success of the SigmaCoin.io platform. Thanks to our strong team we were able to build SigmaCoin.io in a way that puts our partners first, by offering them the best support and security possible. This dedication has already been rewarded with a great turnout at our prelaunch in Hanoi at the beginning of July and we are greatly looking forward to taking the next step with our ICO on July 17th" explains Dan Schwartz, CEO and Chairman of 3T Network Lt. and SigmaCoin.io.