ADATA SharesDiverse and Innovative Product Range at Flash Memory Summit 2017 From industrial DDR4 to growing selection of big capacity, new form factor SSDs

Bangkok--8 Aug--ADATA Technology

ADATA Technology, a leading manufacturer of highperformance DRAM modules and NAND Flash products, is pleased to confirm participation in Flash Memory Summit 2017, one of the most important memory and storage trade shows worldwide. The event is scheduled for August 8-10, taking place in the Santa Clara Convention Center. ADATA will focus on industrial-grade DRAM and SSDs, in particular the growing PCI Express segment. ADATA will also exhibit industrial DDR4 as well as SATA SSDs in up to 8TB capacity and drives that use the new U.2 form factor.

PCI Express on the rise

Current industry estimates show that PCI Express will surpass SATA as the interface of choice for SSDs by 2020. Constantly evolving, PCI Express offers much bigger bandwidth than SATA, with lower latency, no cables to manage, and reduced power draw. Even now, PCI Express 3x4 drives with the NVMe 1.2 protocol delivers up to 3000MB/s read and 1500MB/s write, as shown by the IM2P33E8 industrial SSD. Those speeds are five and three times faster than SATA read/write, respectively. Such exponential growth in performance caters to high demand applications, from VR and graphics rendering to Internet of Things and data centers. Ready for this trend, ADATA has developed a rich portfolio of PCI Express-based SSDs.

All-new capacity milestones

The summit will allow ADATA an opportunity to display the ISSS381 industrial SSD, a SATA model range with capacities from 1TB to a remarkable 8TB. This will be the biggest capacity of any SSD ADATA produced commercially to date, giving businesses and enterprises access to more high speed, durable storage than ever.

U.2: the next small form factor for enterprise users

ADATA will unveil its IU2P338 industrial-grade SSD at Flash Summit 2017. With its U.2 connector and small footprint, the drive is designed for space-constrained enterprise applications. The U.2 plug is expected to become more popular in the near future, while maintaining compatibility with M.2 through adapters.

Industrial DDR4 goes fast

ADATA has worked hard to perfect durable DDR4 2666MHz modules that meet the strictest operational requirements while maintaining utmost stability. Until now, industrial-grade DDR4 has been scarce and when available limited to low speeds (max 2133MHz). The added performance offered by 2666MHz modules can benefit many users.

Please visit ADATA at Flash Memory Summit 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, booth 714

More show info can be found atwww.flashmemorysummit.com