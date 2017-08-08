ASUS unveils ROG Zephyrus GX501, the worlds slimmest gaming laptop in Thailand

Bangkok--8 Aug--Star PR

World-leading PC-gaming brand releases new groundbreaking laptop with GTX 1080 graphics card for the ultimate gaming experience

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has unveiled the long-awaited ROG Zephyrus GX501, the world's slimmest gaming laptop powered by a 7th Generation Intel® Core i7™ (Kaby Lake) processor, cementing its position as the number one gaming brand worldwide.

ROG's latest laptop also provides players with the latest NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 graphics card, allowing triple-A games to run at unbelievable frame rates, demonstrating how gamers who also demand portability no longer need to compromise when it comes to graphical fidelity and extreme performance — delivering desktop-like gaming experiences anywhere.

The ROG Zephyrus GX501 will be available at ASUS dealers and IT shops nationwide from August 24, 2017.

Sanranyapong Sinthip, ROG Branding Manager of ASUS Marketing (Thailand) CO.,LTD., said: "I am extremely proud to witness how ROG's dedication to superior design and engineering has been recognized and celebrated by the global gaming community for more than a decade. Today's announcement and demonstration shows a great addition to ROG's wide range of gaming products that reach out to every gamer, empowering players of all skill levels and from all over the world to enjoy the best gaming experiences — and to win more battles!"

The latest ROG gaming laptops have been carefully designed to delight two distinct types of gamer: those who crave the best performance from the latest resource-intensive AAA titles; and those who need certain performance and control-enhancing features to succeed at online eSports games and events. Coming soon to the Thai market, ASUS ROG new gaming laptop engineered to give FPS and MOBA players a vital edge.

The Thailand esports market, which had approximately 1.1 million active esports enthusiasts in 2016, has gained in popularity and made significant inroads in recent years, with ROG leading the way, creating products specifically tailored for all types of esports games. "We are extremely proud to be an advocate in esports and to be hosting the upcoming ROG Masters 2017 esports tournament, which features 527 teams with over 2,635 participants so far in Thailand. The right gaming gear is essential to a player's success, and ROG will remain true to its commitment to providing the best gaming experiences to all gamers worldwide," said Mr Sanranyapong.