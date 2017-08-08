Kaspersky Lab Launches Goondus Awards Campaign to Increase Awareness on Internet Safety

Bangkok--8 Aug--Kaspersky Lab

Kaspersky Lab has launched a campaign in Asia Pacific to educate the public and spread awareness on Internet safety. Known as the Goondus Awards, the campaign is inviting submissions from the public on Internet mistakes and faux pas that have led to reputational, financial or property damage or loss for individuals.

The Goondus Awards website which features the submissions anonymously, highlights real life incidents where a naïve or ill-informed Internet practice led to some form of misfortune.

"We want to educate people about safer Internet behaviours and to showcase real world examples of missteps leading to some form of loss or damage. While some stories may be humorous and even incredulous, the repercussions and damage were real and in some cases severe," explained Sylvia Ng, General Manager, South East Asia. "As our entries are entirely anonymous, we're encouraging a community led campaign to drive home the message that only safe practices will make the Internet safer for users."

The Goondus Awards showcases a wide array of stories ranging from humorous occurrences to unintelligent acts and sad episodes involving monetary or reputational loss. The campaign acts as an initiative to raise cyber security awareness in an engaging form through the sharing of personal stories. It also serves to help web visitors foster positive and pleasant online experiences.

With the ease of access to the Internet, users have developed a sense of complacency or even a mild form of naivety in their daily digital lives, potentially lending themselves to becoming victims of cybercrime.

The Goondus Awards aim to remind users that they are not completely safe from cybercriminals and that they need to be vigilant, practice and maintain Internet etiquette to protect themselves.

One classic example of a story that may happen to anyone is one of two friends using iTune top up cards who was duped through an ingenious identity theft scam. Only when one of the friends was out of pocket by $200 did she find out that her friend had never asked for a top up!

The fact that identity theft can happen so close to home and lead to financial loss was very disturbing and shocking to the individuals in this example.

Submission and contest details

The criteria for the story entries are that they must be based on actual events leading to tangible or intangible losses concerning Internet use. The winning stories will be selected by a panel of judges where participants stand a chance of winning an iPad Mini or a Tablet and even monthly prizes like a Kaspersky Lab premiums hamper. The website also includes tips and advice from cyber security experts and elaborations on the different types of scams such as Internet love sex scams, credit for sex scams and phishing scams, to further inform users.

According to the Thailand Internet User Profile 2016 reported by the Electronic Transactions Development Agency, or ETDA, users at all ages experienced more cyber threats when compared with 2015. Regarding internet usage problems, they faced spam mail problem at 13.0% (10.8% in 2015), obscene website 12.1% (8.4%), computer virus infection 8.9% (8.8%), data privacy infringement 3.2% (2.0%), and internet fraud 1.5% (1.2%). Although the most problems were relating to digital infrastructure - low speed internet connection (70.3%) and excessive annoying advertisement (50.7%), the fact that users were disturbed and frustrated by obscene websites also deserves serious concern. 1

The Goondus Awards website can be accessed from the following link.

http://goondusawards.com

To submit a story, fill in the requested information such as your name, email address and contact number, along with the type of scam, story title and the full story in the website. The "Tips" section of the website features articles from the Kaspersky Lab blog and are categorised based on the various issues and forms of scams highlighted in the website. This educational content serves to advise users on how to prevent such incidents from occurring.