Brother celebrates 20 years in business, implementing proactive strategy, expanding corporate customer base, and achieving sustainable success with the Transform for the Future concept.

Bangkok--9 Aug--4D Communications

Brother reveals its global business plan under the concept "Transform for the Future" to expand corporate client base. The transformation is intended to create a sustainable growth that will last from the present into the future. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Brother Thailand, the company is determined to carry on a stable business, care for customer satisfaction, and pave the way to become the leader in all product lines.

Mr.Toshikazu Koike Representative Director and President of Brother Industries, Ltd. revealed a brief overview of Brother's global business execution that Brother has been in business for more than 109 years and has become one of the leaders in the printer business. 59.8% of Brother's revenue comes from the printing and solution business, 14.2% from the machinery business, 9.3% from the domino business, 7.8% from the network and content business, 6.9% from the personal and home business, and the last 2% from others. According to the business performance in the fiscal year of 2016 (April 2015 - March 2016), Brother's worldwide sales were 6.4 billion USD. Top-performing continent were the United States with 31.6% sales, followed by Europe at 25.1%, Asia and others at 24.6%, and Japan at 18.6%.

Brother has recently come up with a plan, called CSB2018: Challenge Strategy Brother 2018 under the concept "Transform for the Future" which covers 3 years (2016-2018), to maintain its sustainable global business growth. The transformation for future growth will occur in three aspects. The 1st one is Business Transformation which will expand market beyond the printer business and into the multi business enterprise, or, in other words, the industry and the corporate sector. The 2nd aspect is Operational Transformation, or the internal reformation for the maximum efficiency, and the final aspect is the Talent Transformation, the development of employees' potentials both in skills and knowledge so that they are ready to become future leaders.

Mr.Tadashi Ishiguro Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Brother Industries, Ltd. discusses the overview of the printer business that even the IDC's survey has pointed out that the overall picture and trend of the worldwide market for Mono Laser Printer and Color Laser will reach saturation, Brother sees a growth that runs in contrast to this projected trend in that Brother's Mono Laser category which took around 10% share in sales in 2011 went up to 15% in 2016, and in the Color Laser Market, Brother's market share has increased from 8% in 2011 to 12% in 2016. However, IDC predicts that total printer market will still grow in emerging countries, from ratio 46% to 51% in 2021. This is a great opportunity for Brother since Brother markets its products in many countries around the world as well as in the emerging ones.

The marketing of the printer will be in line with the company's business plan which will focus on expanding the client base to cover the corporate sector. Brother builds up the company a strong competitive power through long-term contract purchase or Managed Print Services (MPS).

Regarding the operation and business of Brother Commercial (Thailand) Limited, Mr. Tomoyuki Fujimoto, Managing Director of Brother Commercial (Thailand) Limited, said that Brother Thailand was established in 1997. This year, the company has been operating for 20 years and continue growth in every year. During the past 6 years to date, Brother's business results achieved satisfactory levels in that the sales doubled. In addition, Brother still manages to secure its place as the biggest market share owner in the Mono Laser Multi-Function market at 34.6% and takes the 2nd spot on the Mono Laser Printer market at 28.3% according to the information from GfK. In the fiscal year of 2017, Brother Thailand expects to meet its target that throughout this fiscal year, it will be able to generate growth of about 5%. In the first quarter (April – June 2017), sales has already climbed by more than 12% compared to that of the same period last year. The global strategies and goals will be executed in the same direction., by maintaining the customer base and expanding to the corporate and industrial customers, improving the internal system for higher efficiency, and encouraging personnel to acquire knowledge and skill for the optimal productivity. With the expansion of the client base to the corporate and industrial sectors, the company aims to increase its revenue ratio from 13% in 2016 to 20% in 2018. The Consumer and Small Office Home Office (SOHO) segment will cover up the remainingrevenue. Furthermore, the company will begin to use more solution-based strategy and commercial contract tactic with corporate groups.

"Brother aims to become the leader in every product category that the company is marketing as well as respected by every stakeholder. It will operate under a business philosophy that focuses its full attention on every dimension. In addition, we will continue to generate strong sales growth and deliver the utmost satisfaction in products and services to customers with company's motto 'brother at your side'". concluded Mr. Tomoyuki Fujimoto.