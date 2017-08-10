Win a Sony Playstation 4TM console and celebrate the joy of family this Mothers Day

Bangkok--10 Aug--Vivaldi PR

Sony Thai Co., Ltd. has unveiled an exclusive competition for new Xperia smartphone customers to mark the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day with the Xperia Mother's Day Campaign. Customers who buy a Sony Xperia phone (all models) between 10th – 14th August 2017 can take a picture of their mums and post to Facebook for the opportunity to win great prizes. Entrants must use the hashtag #Xperiaรักคุณแม่ when posting to social media to be in with a chance for one of 25 sets of a pair of cinema tickets. The best message/quote of motherly love (approved by Sony's committee) will win a PS4 Slim 500GB console (1 prize only) with the games Drive Club, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ratchet & Clank and Final Fantasy XV. Winners will be announced on August 18th on the Facebook Sony Mobile TH page. (https://www.facebook.com/sonymobileth/)

Terms and conditions apply: Competition is open only to those who buy a Sony Xperia smartphone between 10th – 14th August only, with a participation date from 10th – 14th August only. Take a picture of mother with a Sony Xperia smartphone and post on Facebook with your message of motherly love and #Xperiaรักคุณแม่. The participant have to open public post from 10-18 August 2017 for verification. Please keep receipt as proof of purchase.

Sony smartphone models are available in local operators, Sony Store and general retailers in Thailand. For more information, please contact Sony Customer Contact Center at Tel. 0-2715-6100 or visit www.sony.co.th