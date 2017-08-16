4 BRILLIANT IDEAS TO 3D PRINT A GIFT ON MOTHER#S DAY

Bangkok--16 Aug--Septillion

Are you looking for brilliant thank you gifts to give to your mother on this coming Mother's Day? Let's find out these lovely ideas to print in your 3D printer!

How time files! Only few months to the end of 2017 and only few days to Mother's Day in Thailand! I would like to begin the article with King Rama IX of Thailand's saying, "That is fine..This person is my mother.. I will carry her myself", which showing the greatest love his Majesty the King Rama 9 had towards his mother. Or another well-known Abraham Lincoln's quote, "All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother", simply means that he could have today because of his mother.

This article we will take you to explore 4 brilliant ideas to give to your mother on this coming Mother's day printed from 3D printers!

GEARED HEART PENDANT

The idea comes from Simone Fontana and Ricardo Salomo. This geared heart pendant was printed from Ultimaker 2 printer fromRhino3D and Solidworks Software using PLA and BronzeFill filaments. For 3D users who own SLA 3D printers such as Form 1+ or Form 2, this geared heart pendant can also be printed via resin as well.

3DPrint.com

Product Tags: Ultimaker 2+, Form 2

3D MODEL OF YOU AND YOUR MOTHER

Sharing good memory you and your mother have together by giving your mother 3D model of you and your mother. It could be a precious memory between you and your mother or a memory that you would like your mother to memorize. This will definitely bring precious and meaningful memory back to you and your mother.

All3dp.com

Product Tags: EinScan

HEART-SHAPED PRESENT BOXES

A small heart-shaped box is another lovely idea to surprise your mother on Mother's day, or you can also put some small necklaces or bracelets inside the present box and give to your mother too to make it more impressive!

The heart-shaped present boxes can be printed from all FDM 3D Printers.

thingiverse.com

Product tags: FDM Printers

"LOVE MUM" PICTURE FRAME

What's better than sharing a good memory together? "Love Mum" Picture Frame is a simply plain idea but it apparently contains abundant meaning.

thingiverse.com

Product tags: FDM Printers

For more enquiries and other information please contact Septillion:

388/14 B-Avenue Ratchaphruek rd.,

Bangwaek, Phasichareon Bangkok, Thailand 10160

Tel : +66 (0)2 865 2688

Email: info@septillion.co.th