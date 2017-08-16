4 BRILLIANT IDEAS TO 3D PRINT A GIFT ON MOTHER#S DAY

4 BRILLIANT IDEAS TO 3D PRINT A GIFT ON MOTHER#S DAYInformation Technology Press Releases Wednesday August 16, 2017 12:17
How time files! Only few months to the end of 2017 and only few days to Mother's Day in Thailand! I would like to begin the article with King Rama IX of Thailand's saying, "That is fine..This person is my mother.. I will carry her myself", which showing the greatest love his Majesty the King Rama 9 had towards his mother. Or another well-known Abraham Lincoln's quote, "All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother", simply means that he could have today because of his mother.
The idea comes from Simone Fontana and Ricardo Salomo. This geared heart pendant was printed from Ultimaker 2 printer fromRhino3D and Solidworks Software using PLA and BronzeFill filaments. For 3D users who own SLA 3D printers such as Form 1+ or Form 2, this geared heart pendant can also be printed via resin as well.
Sharing good memory you and your mother have together by giving your mother 3D model of you and your mother. It could be a precious memory between you and your mother or a memory that you would like your mother to memorize. This will definitely bring precious and meaningful memory back to you and your mother.
A small heart-shaped box is another lovely idea to surprise your mother on Mother's day, or you can also put some small necklaces or bracelets inside the present box and give to your mother too to make it more impressive!
