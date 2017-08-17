Nexon Thailand Makes a Splash in the Online PC Gaming Market, Launching Tree of Savior as its First Game in Thailand

Bangkok--17 Aug--newsperfect

After opening its latest new office in Thailand last month, Nexon, the No. 1 game developer and service provider in South Korea, launched its first new PC game in Thailand. "Tree of Savior" (TOS) is a world-famous MMORPG and aims to win Thai gamers' hearts.

Mr. Isra Taulananda, Chief Executive Officer, Nexon (Thailand) Co., Ltd. disclosed that "Tree of Savior" (TOS) was developed in 2011 and first debuted in South Korea at the end of 2015. Later in early 2016, English version services were added on Steam. At the end of that year, service provision was launched in Japan with tremendous popularity. Nexon was granted the rights to provide services for this game in South Korea, Japan and Thailand from IMC Games Co., Ltd., which developed this game and other famous games such as Ragnarok Online and Granado Espada, etc.

"Nexon Thailand places a lot of importance on this game because, in addition to being the first PC game service provided by the company, "Tree of Savior" is also a highly popular PC game in the global arena with attractive graphics, unique, detailed storylines and complete systems. Although some players have been exposed to this game on Steam, we hope to introduce it to other players by presenting a Thai version of the game, adjusting item prices for compatibility with Thai living costs and offering activities with special festivities for Thai players. Nexon is determined to take good care of the in-game society for quality and social acceptance by modifying anti-cheating and bot systems developed by Nexon for use in Thailand", Mr. Isra said.

Kim Hakkyu, Chief Executive Officer, IMC Games Co., Ltd. the producer and developer of "Tree of Savior", including other world-famous online games stated when he visited Thailand to launch the game, "I feel glad and honored to be meeting Thai players. My purpose on this trip is to meet Nexon executives in Thailand, launch games and, in particular, meet Thai players. In my opinion, when the gaming business in Southeast Asia is mentioned, I consider Thailand an important and inspiring market. Although Thai players are arriving at this game later than players in South Korea and Japan, Thai players will be playing the complete version that has already been modified and corrected to resolve issues found in other countries. Although gamers currently exhibit a trend toward greater interest in mobile phone games, PCs continue to retain their unique charm, realism, great graphics, beautiful music and fun play as proven by overwhelming reception from our "Tree of Savior" players worldwide. I am certain that Nexon Thailand will provide services for this game at a satisfactory level for Thai players".

About the Game: "Tree of Savior" (TOS) is an MMORPG that takes players on an adventure to mysterious fantasty lands to discover the truth about the disappearance of an angel. The game comes with brilliant graphics to provide entertainment and valuable experience throughout gameplay in many playing systems. Players are free to develop skill chains and classes with as many as eight levels and 60 career classes, including five other hidden classes.

Players can also participate in solving secret quests and confronting over 200 types of boss-level monsters in addition to competing in other arenas to become the No. 1 player. "Tree of Savior" followers may now register in advance from today onward. Players interested in entering the Close Beta Test can begin testing on August 30th.

About Nexon (Thailand): Nexon is the No. 1 game developer and service provider in South Korea. Founded in 1994, Nexon was one of the world's first companies to invent and develop online fantasy games capable of hosting many gamers at the same time. Nexon is also a pioneer in micro transaction collection and free gaming business models. This has created new standards while allowing players to play games for free and purchase items in games to increase flavor in free playing. Currently, Nexon provides services for over 100 games in 190 countries with main offices in Tokyo, Japan and Nexon is registered on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Nexon opened a branch in Thailand in mid-2017 with a goal for growth in Southeast Asia.

