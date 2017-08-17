Photo Release: Fujitsu Showcases a Complete Range of Innovative Digital Transformation and IoT Solutions at Asia IoT Business Platform 2017

Bangkok--17 Aug--PR ONE NETWORK Fujitsu (Thailand) Co., Ltd. introduced innovative technologies to drive the Digital Transformation Journey with customers at Asia IoT Business Platform 2017. Mr. Eiji Furukawa, Managing Director (third from left) and Mr. Lee Mun Choong Alfee, Head (Acting), Digital Solution Group Director, Regional IOT Business Promotion (left) , Ms. Kanokkamon Laohaburanakit, Vice President, Strategic & Enterprise Account Sales Group (fourth from left) ,and Ms.Khong Sheau Yan Director Digital Innovation , Digital Solution (second from left) Fujitsu (Thailand) Co., Ltd. showcased Digital Transformation technologies and IoT management solutions that will effectively help customers address changes in various industries such as manufacturing, retail, financial services, logistics and transportation. Fujitsu is strongly committed to driving customers' business success through digital transformation by offering a wide range of solutions, including Smart Plant, Smart Business, and Smart Workplace. The event took place recently at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel.

