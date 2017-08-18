TrueMoney now available for App Store, Apple Music and iTunes purchases

TrueMoney now available for App Store, Apple Music and iTunes purchasesInformation Technology Press Releases Friday August 18, 2017 14:21
Using the service is simple. TrueMoney customers with a new or existing Apple ID select "TrueMoney" as a payment method in your account settings for the App Store, Apple Music and iTunes from their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac, or on iTunes from their PC. The new payment option will be configured automatically and immediately allows for one-tap purchasing from your Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV.
Starting from August 18, 2017, TrueMoney will offer customers the option to pay for purchases in the App Store, Apple Music and iTunes directly from their TrueMoney account. The service will be available to all TrueMoney customers in Thailand. The launch...
