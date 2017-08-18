TrueMoney now available for App Store, Apple Music and iTunes purchases

กรุงเทพฯ--18 ส.ค.--Ascend Group

Starting from August 18, 2017, TrueMoney will offer customers the option to pay for purchases in the App Store, Apple Music and iTunes directly from their TrueMoney account.

The service will be available to all TrueMoney customers in Thailand. The launch of the service sees TrueMoney take a dynamic new step in the development of its financial services and customer service.

Using the service is simple. TrueMoney customers with a new or existing Apple ID select "TrueMoney" as a payment method in your account settings for the App Store, Apple Music and iTunes from their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac, or on iTunes from their PC. The new payment option will be configured automatically and immediately allows for one-tap purchasing from your Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

For more information on how to set up TrueMoney, please contact TrueMoney's call center at 1242 or visit www.truemoney.com/apple.