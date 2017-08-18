CYBRA Enables SATO Printer Integration into Manhattan Associates WMOS

CYBRA Enables SATO Printer Integration into Manhattan Associates WMOSInformation Technology Press Releases Friday August 18, 2017 13:10
CYBRA Corporation, developer of award-winning MarkMagic® Barcode Labels, RFID Tags, Electronic Forms, and Report Writing Software, has successfully integrated SATO thermal label printers into Manhattan Associates' Warehouse Management for Open Systems (WMOS) solution. To mark the occasion, SATO also joined Manhattan Associates MVP Partner Program as a Silver Hardware partner as of May 2017.
The CYBRA team transitioned SATO to the Manhattan WMOS software so that it could leverage the MarkMagic PI extensive functionality with support for mixed Kanji and English thermal barcode labels on SATO PW208, PT408e, L'esprit V-ex, CL4NX and CL6NX printers.
Mr. Daisuke Tatsuta, Managing Director, SATO Auto-ID (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said: "SATO WMS solutions will bring benefits to Thai customers, especially those owning warehouse or doing warehouse and logistics business. Our team of experts are ready to help them optimize the solution through our comprehensive services, from consultancy on WMS, the software we jointly developed with our partners, the installation of CLNX printers and quick after-sales service from our local team. This solution from SATO is ready to help our customers increase operational efficiency and competitiveness.
