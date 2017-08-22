CtrlShift Hires Senior Ad Tech Expert To Boost its Solutions-Oriented Model In Thailand

Bangkok--22 Aug--Midas PR

? Mr. Apichakris Kalambasuta, digital marketing and ad tech expert with over 11 years of experience, joins as Director of Business Development

? Mr. Apichakris Kalambasuta will work closely with Ms. Oussamon Sathaworawong, Director of Business Development and Operational Head of CtrlShift Thailand

? The delivery of CtrlShift's solutions-oriented model is backed by the company's media management and buying platform, The Hub

CtrlShift, an audience solutions company, has appointed Mr. Apichakris Kalambasuta as Director of Business Development to lead the delivery of CtrlShift's solutions-oriented model – providing digital advertising consultation and services to marketers using CtrlShift's media management and buying platform, The Hub – in Thailand. Mr. Apichakris Kalambasuta will work closely with Ms. Oussamon Sathaworawong, existing Director of Business Development and Operational Head of CtrlShift Thailand, to strengthen CtrlShift's position as the premier data-driven marketing services provider in Thailand and the region.

Mr. Apichakris Kalambasuta is a digital marketing and ad tech professional with over 11 years of experience delivering tailored technology-led digital campaigns. He was formerly at Sizmek (Southeast Asia), where he spearheaded the advertising technology platform business, leading key accounts including Unilever, P&G, Samsung and Toyota.

Ms. Oussamon Sathaworawong is a deep marketing expert with over 12 years of experience in digital marketing, media planning and buying, research and analytics and user experience, both within and outside Thailand. She was previously at BBDO (Proximity) where she was responsible for above-and below-the-line campaign strategies. Ms. Oussamon Sathaworawong has worked with clients such as Mercedes Benz, Visa International and Levi's.

Mr. Reza Behnam, Chairman and Co-founder of CtrlShift said: "The Thai market remains key for CtrlShift. Mr. Apichakris Kalambasuta and Ms. Oussamon Sathaworawong working together to lead the Bangkok team, will be a great asset in assisting clients to implement the most innovative and effective data- and technology- driven marketing campaigns."

Mr. Apichakris Kalambasuta said: "I've had the privilege of working closely with a number of top global brands across multiple industries in Thailand, gaining deep understanding of local client needs in a fast-growing market. Brands find it challenging to connect with their consumers who increasingly use multiple screens (mobile phones, tablets), and are more discerning about content quality and user experience. Thai marketers require a strategic, transparent approach to advertising – an approach espoused by CtrlShift through the use of The Hub. I am excited to tap on CtrlShift's expertise in using data, technology and specialised services to deliver impactful marketing campaigns at scale, and look forward to working closely with Ms. Oussamon Sathaworawong and the wider Thai team to address the needs of local marketers."

"CtrlShift's approach is to offer simple solutions to deliver highly targeted digital campaigns that engage customers across multiple channels and platforms. We address the pain-points of marketers – ecosystem complexity, lack of transparency and inability to retain their own data – by leveraging The Hub, our media management and buying platform. The Hub is connected to technology providers and inventory sources – DSPs, ad servers, data providers, exchanges and private marketplaces – using these connections to provide greater visibility into the advertising supply chain; enabling brands to maximise returns on media investments with speed, transparency and intelligence." Reza concluded.

CtrlShift provides digital advertising solutions focused on connecting brands with their relevant audience through its three business units – The Hub, The Studio and The Lab. The Hub is a SaaS platform used by agencies and brands to facilitate efficient media planning and buying at scale, across multiple channels and buying ecosystems. The Studio provides audience-focused marketing solutions; offering media strategy and trading-desk services (leveraging The Hub) for marketers as well as technology and data-related consulting and sales for publishers. The Lab is the data sciences-focused research and development unit of the company. It develops in-house technology and audience intelligence tools for The Hub and The Studio units.

The company offers its solutions-focused model across all its other Southeast Asian operations in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines.