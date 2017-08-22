HP wins exclusive five-year Shutterfly deal accelerates digital print momentum

HP wins exclusive five-year Shutterfly deal accelerates digital print momentumInformation Technology Press Releases Tuesday August 22, 2017 11:54
- HP Indigo named Shutterfly's exclusive digital press provider
- Shutterfly installs an additional 20 HP Indigo 12000 Digital Presses for largest customer deal to date of 45 digital presses
- Expanded relationship highlights growth and transformation of HP's digital printing and graphics business
HP Inc. today announced a historic deal with Shutterfly, the world's leading online retailer and manufacturer of high-quality personalized products and services, adding 20 HP Indigo 12000 Digital Presses and naming HP as an exclusive digital press provider for its core business for five years. The announcement comes just a year after Shutterfly acquired 25 HP Indigo 12000 Digital Presses, making its combined order of 45 presses the largest deal by far for HP Indigo.
"We are seeing an incredible renaissance in digital printing. People click on what they like, but print what they love. The power of HP's digital print technologies opens new markets, applications and possibilities for our top customers like Shutterfly," said Enrique Lores, President, Imaging & Printing Business, HP Inc. "We are seeing enormous momentum in our digital printing and graphics business as more companies discover the power of print to reinvent connections."
Shutterfly will use its new fleet of digital presses to produce a range of high-quality, personalized products and gifts including photo books, calendars, custom stationery, cards and keepsakes. The 29-inch format HP Indigo 12000 Digital Press enables production of these products through offset matching digital color with true photo quality, high productivity, and wide versatility on an unmatched range of media including synthetic, metalized and canvas applications. The new HP Indigo products will arrive just in time to help Shutterfly manage the annual boom of photo-based gift giving for the holiday season.
"At Shutterfly, we help people make the most out of life's memorable moments, and we depend on innovative technologies to deliver the highest-quality experiences to our customers," said Dwayne Black, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Shutterfly, Inc. "HP Indigo digital presses represent the future of our business, setting the industry standard for producing the best photo prints that capture our customers' joy and deliver on our 100% happiness guarantee."
Today's Shutterfly announcement is another proof point of the accelerated growth of brands from all industries leveraging the power and unique capabilities of HP digital printing to find new ways to engage with their customers that are only limited by their imagination. HP digital printing enables creativity and personalization, speeds the time to market, reduces complexity, helps cut costs and provides security for some of today's leading global companies, including The Coca-Cola Company, International/Oreo and many more.
