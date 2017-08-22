Sony introduces Bronze Pink Edition of XperiaTM XZ Premium, available from today at Sony stores nationwide

Sony introduces Bronze Pink Edition of XperiaTM XZ Premium, available from today at Sony stores nationwideInformation Technology Press Releases Tuesday August 22, 2017 13:08
After the grand launch in Thailand under the theme "Turn Motion…Into Emotion" in June, today Sony Thai Co., Ltd. introduces a new beautiful Bronze Pink Edition of its XperiaTM XZ Premium. Packed with the world's latest smartphone technologies, XperiaTM XZ Premium features a Motion EyeTM camera with Super Slow Motion video recording at 960 frames per second. Its 4K HDR display perfectly provides a unique viewing experience with astonishing colour, clarity and contrast performance, to match that stunning, stylish XZ Premium Bronze Pink case.
Sony XperiaTM XZ Premium 'Bronze Pink' edition is available from today at Sony stores and authorised distributors nationwide (only participating branches). To discover more information, please contact Sony Customer Contact Center at Tel. 0-2715-6100. For more updates and activities please visit the Sony web site at www.sony.co.th or https://www.facebook.com/sonymobileth/photos/a.140791613193.111707.139443828193/10155572738303194/?type=3&theater
Latest Press Release
